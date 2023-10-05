Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Bayern Munich intend to hold contract talks with Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies but might not proceed before sorting internal issues.

Alphonso Davies’ Bayern Future Far From Settled, Says Fabrizio Romano

European giants Real Madrid have long been on the market for a world-class left-back. Ferland Mendy played regularly in the 2021-22 season but has since lost his place, with Carlo Ancelotti preferring Fran Garcia ahead of the Frenchman. Central midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has also featured quite frequently for Madrid on the left side of their four-man backline, which goes on to show their lack of depth on that side.

According to reports, Bayern Munich star Davies is at the top of Los Blancos’ wishlist for the summer of 2024. The Canada international is arguably the best in his position at the moment and might be open to a change of scenery next summer. In his Substack column, Romano said that Bayern’s internal issues could complicate Davies’ extension.

The Italian said (via Football-Espana):

“The crucial part here is Bayern. Bayern will offer Alphonso a new deal but there are lot of changes in the board, new directors… they need clarity internally and then they will discuss new deal with Davies.

“That will be the key point to understand if he signs new contract… or maybe wants to try new experience in Premier League or La Liga in 2024.”

Agent Reveals Davies Talks “all the time” With Real Madrid Star David Alaba

Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh recently said that his client was in regular contact with Real Madrid star David Alaba — a player he played alongside at Bayern for three years. While the contents of their conversations were private, Huoseh was sure that David would want to play alongside the 22-year-old in the future.

He told 365 Scores (via Marca):

“He played with Alaba for 3 years. They are friends, they talk all the time, the conversations they have together in private. Davies doesn’t share with me all the information about it, but I’m sure David would like to play with him again.”

Davies has thus far played 163 games for Bayern in all competitions, scoring eight times and providing 28 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2025.