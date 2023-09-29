Soccer

Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Claims Girona Have “Very Big” Advantage In La Liga Race

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has stated that Girona FC have a huge advantage in the La Liga race this season. Ancelotti believes that since Girona do not play in European competitions and keep most of their players during the international break, they can prepare well for their La Liga matches.

Ancelotti Hails Girona’s Performances But Believes They Have An Advantage

Yet to taste defeat this season, Girona FC have emerged as a dark horse in the La Liga race this season. Amassing 19 points from six games, they sit at the summit, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Speaking to the press ahead of Madrid’s trip to Girona on Saturday (September 30), Ancelotti lauded the Catalan club for their unbeaten La Liga run, but did not forget to mention the “very big” advantage they have over their lofty rivals.

The Italian tactician said (via Football-Espana):

We have to evaluate the moment and give credit to what the table says. Girona have done better than others in these first games. We have to respect this. Girona can fight for it.

They have a very big advantage – they do not play in Europe and do not have games in midweek, and can prepare the matches well. What affects the teams the most at this stage are the international competitions, because we have injuries, tiredness, we don’t have time to recover.”

He concluded his response by saying:

I look at the calendar because there are players who return [after the international break] on the 19th in the afternoon and we have to play in Seville on the 21st. if there is a delay in their flights… I have to tell the player that we will see you in Seville, they will not stop in Madrid, but go directly to Seville.

Ancelotti Vows To Put On a Better Show At Girona On Saturday

Having already lost the title race to Barcelona, Ancelotti’s side endured a hapless 4-2 defeat to Girona in their meeting at the Estadi Montilivi on April 24. The coach admitted that Real Madrid played a poor game last season, vouching not to repeat the same mistake on Saturday.

He added:

Last year our League was finished when we got there. It was not a good night. Tomorrow what happened last season will not happen.”

Girona ace Valentin Castellanos scored all four goals for the hosts, while Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez found the back of the net for Los Merengues.

