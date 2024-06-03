Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names 3 Players Madrid Could Sign After Announcing Kylian Mbappe

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
PSG Star And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Is The Highest Paid Player In Europe

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has named three players Real Madrid could target after officially announcing Kylian Mbappe’s signing. According to the journalist, Los Blancos could turn their attention to Alphonso Davies, Leny Yoro, and Franco Mastantuono after wrapping up the Frenchman’s long-awaited transfer.

Kylian Mbappe To Real Madrid Is A Done Deal

Hours after Real Madrid lifted their 15th UEFA Champions League trophy at Wembley Stadium, Romano took to his social media channels to confirm Mbappe’s signing. The Italian journalist claimed that the 25-year-old had signed his contract, and he would be officially unveiled as a Los Blancos player by the end of the week (June 7).

Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO! Every document has been signed, sealed and completed.

Real Madrid, set to announce Mbappé as new signing next week after winning the Champions League. Mbappé made his decision in February; he can now be considered new Real player.”

Fabrizio Romano Says Los Blancos Could Sign Up To 3 More Players In The Summer

Signing Mbappe has long been on Madrid’s wishlist, but he may not be the only player they sign in the summer window. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist claimed Los Merengues were also interested in Bayern Munich left-back Davies, Lille center-back Yoro, and River Plate wonderkid Mastantuono (midfielder). They would, however, move on to these players only after renewing Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez.

Romano said:

So, what next for Real Madrid this summer? For now obviously the plan is to announce this historic Mbappe signing, and after that they want to sign the new deals for Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez. Then we’ll have to see what they decide to do as they have other interesting targets.

One name, as mentioned before, is Alphonso Davies. We’ll have to see what happens on that as it’s gone a bit quiet while we wait on the player’s decision after Bayern Munich offered him a new contract. Leny Yoro also remains on their list but it will depend on what kind of price tag Lille ask for. 16-year-old River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono is also being monitored.

According to sources, Nacho initially wanted to leave Real Madrid at the end of 2024-25. However, with President Florentino Perez expressing his desire to keep him, there is a chance that the veteran Spaniard could continue for another season.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
