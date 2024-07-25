Practically out of nowhere, the Saudi Pro League has become one of the most popular soccer divisions in the world. Every Matchday, millions of viewers tune in to watch their favorite players tearing it up in the desert, often sacrificing matches from the top five European leagues to do so. Many believe a powershift is on the horizon, as it will not be long before the Saudi Pro League, with all its superstars, eclipses some of the biggest European leagues in terms of popularity.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first megastar to move to Saudi Arabia. He showed his peers that it was possible to earn record-breaking wages in soccer without moving completely away from the spotlight. Many top players have since followed in his footsteps and signed life-changing contracts with Saudi clubs.

Continue reading to check out the top five earners in the Saudi Pro League and how they have fared for their new employers.

#5 Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr): €40 million ($43.37 million)

Kicking off the list is former Liverpool star Sadio Mane. The gifted left-winger, who joined Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich last summer, will take home a cool €40 million ($43.37 million) in wages in the 2024-25 season.

Having won it all during his eight-year stay at Anfield Stadium, Mane tried a new challenge for the 2022-23 season, joining Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The Senegalese, however, failed to settle in and left the club just after one season. The Bavarians were okay with his move and accepted a €30 million ($32.53 million) bid from Al-Nassr for his services.

Mane had a decent debut campaign in Saudi Arabia. The 32-year-old played in 46 games for them in all competitions, scoring 19 times and providing 11 assists. Mane’s deal with Al-Nassr will expire on June 30, 2026.

#4 Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli): €52.5 million ($56.92 million)

It came as quite a shock when Riyad Mahrez decided to leave Manchester City for emerging Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in July 2023. Pep Guardiola’s side green-lit the transfer, accepting €35 million ($37.95 million) for the Algerian. Mahrez signed a four-year deal with Al-Ahli, worth €52.5 million ($56.92 million) per year.

The quick-footed right-winger played 33 matches for Al-Ahli in his debut season, scoring 12 times and providing 14 assists. The Saudi Pro League side will expect Mahrez to take his game up a notch and make them title contenders for the 2024-25 season.

#3 Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad): €100 million ($108.43 million)

Al-Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema is set to take home a staggering €100 million ($108.43 million) in 2024-25 — more than three times what his successor at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe, will earn.

Benzema ran down his Real Madrid contract on June 30, 2023, and officially joined Al-Ittihad as a free agent the following day. He called it a spiritually-motivated move, as he wanted to embrace Saudi Arabia’s Muslim traditions. Since the switch, the five-time UEFA Champions League winner has played 29 official matches for the club across competitions, scoring 13 times and providing eight assists. His contract with Al-Ittihad runs until June 2026.

#2 Neymar (Al-Hilal): €100 million ($108.43 million)

Al-Hilal ace Neymar is level with Karim Benzema, with the Brazilian also earning €100 million ($108.43 million) in the 2024-25 season. Unfortunately, the Saudi Pro League holders have not had the opportunity to watch Neymar in all his glory.

Al-Hilal splurged a whopping €90 million to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a two-year deal in August 2023. After missing the first three league games due to muscular problems, Neymar played three matches between September 15 and 29, providing three assists. He also played twice in the AFC Champions League, scoring twice.

In early October, Neymar tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), which ruled him out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. It will be interesting to see if he can make up for lost time this term.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr): €200 million ($216.85 million)

The one to start the big migration to Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo remains its highest-paid player, with the Portuguese icon pocketing €200 million ($216.85 million) per year. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is the first player in history to earn as much in a single season.

Ronaldo has been firing on all cylinders since joining Al-Nassr as a free agent in January 2023. However, he has yet to win major silverware with the club. So far, he has played 64 games for the Saudi Pro League outfit, scoring 58 times and providing 15 assists. His contract with Al-Nassr runs until June 2025.