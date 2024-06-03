The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season reached its climax on Saturday night (June 1), with Real Madrid winning their record-extending 15th title at Borussia Dortmund’s expense in an enthralling finale at Wembley Stadium. Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. scored one goal each in the final to fire Los Blancos to a 2-0 victory.

Throughout the UEFA Champions League campaign, we witnessed some memorable performances from the finest players on the continent. Over the coming days, we will shed light on category leaders from defense to attack, and check out the metrics that defined them. Today, in chapter one, we will check out the top five scorers and highlight their best games of the season. Now, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 6 Goals

Manchester City goalmachine Erling Haaland was not at his explosive best in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season. Of course, the Norwegian still managed to register six goals and an assist in nine games, but it was no match for the 12-goal campaign he enjoyed in 2022-23.

Haaland scored only once in the knockout rounds in the Champions League in the 2023-24 season, with it coming in a 3-1 win over Copenhagen in the Round-of-16 second leg. His best performance, meanwhile, came on Group G Matchday 3 against Young Boys. He scored a brace as City claimed a 3-1 victory away from home.

#4 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) – 6 Goals

One of the most underrated forwards in the world, Antoine Griezmann scored six goals and provided an assist in 10 UEFA Champions League matches in 2023-24. His performances helped Atletico to the quarter-finals where they ultimately fell to a 5-4 aggregate defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Griezmann, who will represent France in the 2024 European Championship, played his best game on Group E Matchday 4. The 33-year-old scored a fine brace to propel Atletico to a 6-0 victory over Scottish side Celtic.

#3 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) – 6 Goals

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. enjoyed an unforgettable UEFA Champions League campaign. The Brazilian left-winger, who won the competition for the first time in the 2021-22 season, scored six times and provided five assists in 10 matches in the competition, including the insurance goal against Borussia Dortmund in the final.

The 23-year-old, who is one of the front-runners for the Ballon d’Or, was at his clinical best in the semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. The Brazil international scored a brace as Los Merengues played out a 2-2 draw with the Bavarians in Germany.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 8 Goals

French superstar Kylian Mbappe capped off his final UEFA Champions League campaign as a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player in 2023-24. The 25-year-old scored an impressive eight times in 12 UCL matches, propelling Les Parisiens to the semi-finals. Unfortunately for Mbappe and Co., a formidable Borussia Dortmund stood in their way in the final four and denied them a place in the final (2-0 aggregate win for BVB).

Mbappe produced his best performance of the campaign in the quarter-final second leg against Barcelona. He scored a fine brace to propel PSG to a 4-1 win over the Blaugrana in Catalonia, firing his team into the semis with a 6-4 aggregate scoreline.

According to sources, Mbappe will join Real Madrid as a free agent in the next few days. Playing in the most successful team in history will definitely boost the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s chances of winning the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d’Or.

#1 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 8 Goals

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored eight goals in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign, finishing as the competition’s joint-leading goalscorer. However, unlike Mbappe, Kane also showcased his creative side in the competition, chipping in with four assists in 12 appearances.

The England skipper, who joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, was instrumental in pushing his team over the line in the Round-of-16 clash against Lazio. After losing the first leg 1-0, Bayern needed to win at least by a two-goal margin in the return leg. Kane answered their call, chipping in with a brace to help Bayern to a 3-0 victory in the second leg.