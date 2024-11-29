Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Trio Will Be Available for Getafe Clash Following Midweek Injury Scare

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid trio Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Brahim Diaz will reportedly be available for the La Liga clash with Getafe on Sunday, December 1. There were concerns about their fitness after all three reported discomfort after the UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Real Madrid Stars to Be Available After Liverpool Injury Scare

Reigning European champions Real Madrid fell to a 2-0 defeat at Anfield Stadium in their UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 meeting with Liverpool on Wednesday night (November 27). It was Los Blancos’ third defeat in five UEFA Champions League outings this season.

The game on Wednesday night not only brought a demoralizing result for Real Madrid, but it also carried another unfortunate injury and a handful of scares. Eduardo Camavinga suffered a hamstring injury during the defeat and came off the pitch in the 56th minute. Mbappe was limping at the end of the game while Bellingham and Diaz reported discomfort.

Camavinga faces weeks out on the touchline, but according to El Chiringuito TV, Mbappe, Bellingham, and Diaz are likely to be in action against Getafe this weekend. The three players, however, will still undergo tests on Friday to determine the severity of their issues.

Carlo Ancelotti Cannot Afford to Be Without More First-Team Stars

Their availability for the La Liga clash comes as a major boost for manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is already dealing with an extensive list of absentees and cannot afford to lose any more first-team stars. At the point of writing, Real Madrid is without Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Vinicius Jr., which has severely impacted their performances.

Real Madrid’s form has been shoddy at best in the last few weeks. In the last week of October, they suffered a 4-0 defeat to La Liga rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Days later, they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. Los Merengues bounced back with consecutive victories over CA Osasuna and Leganes in La Liga, but the short streak ended with a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in midweek.

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti is under pressure to bring the team back to winning ways and keep them there. And he needs a fit enough squad to get the job done.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
Sushan Chakraborty

