Report: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez to Hold Decisive Talks With Carlo Ancelotti

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez Real Madrid
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will reportedly hold crucial talks with under-fire manager Carlo Ancelotti over the next couple of days. The report arrives hours after Los Blancos succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

After winning La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Supercopa de Espana last season, Ancelotti’s Real Madrid finds itself on the back foot. The All-Whites began the season on a positive note, claiming a 2-0 win over Atalanta, with the newest Galactico Kylian Mbappe scoring on his debut. Their start to La Liga was also promising, avoiding defeat in their first nine games in the Spanish top flight.

However, the optimism that shone through at the start of the season has gone for a toss. Real Madrid have suffered three defeats in their last five games across competitions, starting with a 4-0 loss to Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium at the end of October. In the following game, Madrid suffered another crushing defeat at home, with Milan beating them 3-1 this time.

Real Madrid seemingly got out of their rut with consecutive victories over CA Osasuna(4-0) and Leganes (3-0), but the Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday (November 27) brought Madrid back to square one. The defeat at Anfield Stadium left the reigning European champions in 24th place in the Champions League rankings, four points away from Monaco, who occupy the last automatic qualification spot.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid Future Could Be on the Line

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Real Madrid manager Ancelotti is under massive pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with president Perez scheduling a meeting with him to discuss his future. In the meeting, Perez will inform Ancelotti whether or not he is counting on him to see out his tenure (June 30, 2026) as manager.

As per MARCA, the Real Madrid board still trusts Ancelotti to lead the team this season. However, it is unclear whether the club will keep the veteran for next season, especially after Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso becomes available.

Ancelotti, who began his second spell at Real Madrid in July 2021, has overseen 191 matches, taking the club to 134 wins, 30 draws, and 27 defeats. Under his tutelage, Los Merengues have won two La Liga titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues, and one Copa del Rey in the last three-and-a-half years, among other honors.

