Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said Kylian Mbappe is going through a similar phase to the one he did when he moved to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The Belgian goalkeeper praised Mbappe for his work ethic and backed him to start firing on all cylinders sooner rather than later.

Kylian Mbappe Scored a Screamer As Real Madrid Beat Getafe

Five days after drawing criticism for his uninspiring display in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League, French superstar Mbappe made the starting XI for the La Liga clash against Getafe. The 25-year-old had a decent start to the game but struggled to beat defenders in one-on-one battles. Acknowledging his shortcoming, he took that out of the equation in the 38th minute, as he beat the goalkeeper with a thumping strike from outside the box.

Mbappe had plenty more opportunities to double to tally in the second half, but his finishing simply was not up to the mark.

Thibaut Courtois Symphatizes With Kylian Mbappe

Speaking after the game, Courtois, who also had a difficult start to life at Real Madrid, discussed the challenges Mbappe is facing.

“It’s similar to what happened to me. The demands of the Bernabéu and Real Madrid are not easy. You know where you’re going and what awaits you, but it’s not always easy. The more you try, the less you succeed.”

He added:

“You have to be calm, do the easy things well, and then focus on the difficult things. Once that works, I’m sure the goals will come.

“What’s happening to him is not due to a lack of professionalism or desire. It’s the same thing that happened to me at the beginning. It’s not about wanting less or not trying, there are simply times when things don’t work out. You need a reference match that marks the turning point, and I’m sure that will happen.”

Mbappe has played 19 games for Los Merengues so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists.