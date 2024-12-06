Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Sets Sights on Experienced Premier League Attacker

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti

In an unexpected turn of events, Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for European champions Real Madrid. The 32-year-old winger will see his Tottenham contract expire on June 30, 2025.

Real Madrid Interested in Signing Tottenham Hotspur Ace Son Heung-min

Boasting the likes of Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo, Real Madrid has one of the best attacks in Europe. However, goals have not exactly flown for Los Blancos this year, with them only scoring 31 times in 15 La Liga games — 17 goals fewer than league leaders Barcelona.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Real Madrid is keen to fix this problem next season and has identified Son as the solution. The All-Whites reportedly believe that signing a player of Son’s ability for free is too good of an opportunity to pass on. They think the South Korean’s vast experience and eye for goal will go a long way in reinforcing their attack.

According to the report, Spurs are eager to extend Son’s contract to avoid losing him for free. However, Son could be open to trying on a new challenge following a decade in North London. Additionally, after failing to win any trophy with Tottenham Hotspur during his stay, Son could be tempted to play for a club that has a track record of snatching the biggest accolades on offer.

Son Unhappy With Tottenham Contract Situation

According to The Spurs News, Tottenham’s lack of interest in giving him a long-term contract has left Son’s camp unhappy. After giving his all over the last decade, the 32-year-old expected Spurs to secure his future right away. However, as things stand, Spurs are only interested in triggering the available one-year extension clause in his contract.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey said:

They were talking last year when Ange came in originally, that summer there was talk of a deal, Son came in centre-forward and captain – everything was pointing towards a new contract.

But now we’re towards the point where Spurs will take the one-year extension option, however, Son’s people are now aware that there is no ongoing talks over a long-term deal. It’s not caught them by surprise as it’s been a long time coming but Son’s people are not particularly happy with how it’s been dealt with and how it’s come about.

The Tottenham captain has played 423 games for the in all competitions since the 2015-16 season, scoring 166 goals and providing 88 assists.

