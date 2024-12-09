Soccer

‘It Could Have Happened’ – Real Madrid Superstar Kylian Mbappe Explains Why He Contemplated Extending PSG Stay

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has said he contemplated signing a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to keep his brother Ethan’s dream alive.

Mbappe, 25, finally fulfilled his lifelong dream in July, signing a long-term contract with Real Madrid. The highly anticipated move came after he ran down his contract with Ligue 1 giants PSG. The French attacker wanted to join Real Madrid sooner, but PSG blocked his advances and convinced him to stay put in the French capital.

Kylian Mbappe Says He Would Have Stayed at PSG for Brother Ethan

Mbappe has been dreaming of playing for Real Madrid since he was little. After failing to get the job done a couple of times before, Mbappe finally closed the PSG chapter at the end of June, signing a long-term contract with Real Madrid. However, it was not a straightforward exit for the Frenchman, with him revealing that he contemplated staying at PSG to give his brother, Ethan Mbappe, the opportunity to continue playing at PSG.

In an interview with Canal+, Mbappe said (via 90min):

It could have happened [him staying at PSG]. It’s what affected me the most. His [Ethan Mbappe] ‘Real Madrid’ was PSG. And indirectly, I took it away from him.

He told me that he didn’t want to stay, that it wasn’t normal for them to do that to me. I told him, ‘If you want to stay, I’ll renew and we’ll stay for a while’. I would have given up my dream of Madrid for him. Ethan is my brother, you can’t touch him. What’s the point of signing for the best club in the world if you end your brother’s career?”

In July 2024, Ethan joined LOSC Lille from PSG’s U19 side, signing a three-year deal (June 30, 2027). He played in four matches for the club in all competitions before tearing his thigh muscle. He could make a comeback before the end of the year.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has managed to avoid serious injuries, but his performances have left a lot to be desired. He has played 21 games for Los Merengues in all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists.

