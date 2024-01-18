Soccer

“The booing confirms my statements, I was probably right” – Real Madrid Superstar Toni Kroos Says He Was Amused By Disgruntled Saudi Fans

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Superstar Toni Kroos
Real Madrid Superstar Toni Kroos

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has reacted to the boos he endured he endured during the Supercopa de Espana matches in Saudi Arabia, saying he found them “funny.”

Kroos Has Openly Criticized Young Players For Following Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo To Saudi Arabia

Kroos is one of the many soccer personalities to criticize the mass migration to Saudi Arabia. In his podcast with brother Felix Kroos, the central midfielder advised younger players against moving to Saudi Arabia. He claimed players needed to stay in Europe to hone their skills, adding money was the only thing that was pulling promising names to the desert.

Kroos clearly expressed his disapproval when Fabrizio Romano announced Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga’s move to Al-Ahli in August, calling it “shameful”.

The former Bayern Munich man’s comments did not sit well with fans and they made their displeasure heard during Real Madrid’s trip to Saudi Arabia for the Supercopa de Espana.

Kroos Calls Saudi Boos ‘Funny’, Says He Did Not Know He Was Being Jeered At First

On the Einfach mal Luppen podcast, Kroos looked back on the Saudi reception, saying he was not bothered by the crowd’s hostility. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said (via GOAL):

I didn’t expect it at all, I didn’t even think it was for me. The background is that I don’t think it’s good for young players to come into the league and give up the development, the big games, the high levels in Europe, which they could certainly play, instead of the money in the Saudi Arabian league. That was my statement at the time and it was about half a year ago now, for me it was already forgotten.

I noticed [booing] at some point during the first half [against Atletico]. At first, I didn’t think they were referring to me. Then I looked at the fans and realized: ‘Oh, this is for you…just for you.’ I can say, from the bottom of my heart, that it didn’t bother me or affect my way of playing, on the contrary, it was quite funny. I thought from time to time, who will be able to endure more.

He concluded by adding:

With time it could become boring and in the final I noticed that there were less and less of them [booing]. When [Carlo Ancelotti] replaced me, everyone pulled themselves together again and gathered all their strength [to boo me]. You get used to it and it makes you smile. The booing confirms my statements, I was probably right.

Kroos was one of Madrid’s best players as they beat Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in consecutive matches. In the final against Barcelona, the 34-year-old attained 95% passing accuracy, created two chances, delivered nine accurate long balls (100% success rate), made six recoveries, and won all three of his ground duels.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

