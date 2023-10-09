Soccer

Real Madrid Salaries: Wages Of New Los Blancos Signings Revealed

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham Was The Standout Performer Of UCL Matchday 2
Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham Was The Standout Performer Of UCL Matchday 2

Real Madrid are one of the wealthiest clubs in soccer, one with a rich history of offering lucrative contracts to their players. However, Los Blancos are quite strict when it comes to negotiations, meaning only the most deserving tend to get the contract of their dreams.

Arda Guler, Fran Garcia, & Joselu Are Some Of Real Madrid Lowest Paid Players

Real Madrid signed Arda Guler, Joselu Mato, Fran Garcia, and Jude Bellingham over the summer transfer window. According to Capology’s latest salary update, Los Blancos secured Garcia, Joselu, and Guler’s services without promising a sizable payout.

Los Merengues signed Joselu on a season-long loan from Segunda side Espanyol. As per Capology, the Spanish striker is on a €2.5 million/year ($2.63 million/year) contract at Real Madrid, making him the lowest-paid player on the team. Given his modest wages, Joselu is turning out to be an excellent signing for the All-Whites. He has performed admirably in La Liga, scoring five times and claiming two assists in nine appearances so far.

Guler and Garcia, on the other hand, each make €5.2 million/year ($5.48 million/year) at Real Madrid. Guler, who joined from Fenerbahce for a reported €20 million ($21.06 million) fee earlier this summer, is still waiting to make his debut for the club, with back-to-back injuries derailing his progress.

Meanwhile, Garcia, who signed from Rayo Vallecano for €5 million, has featured in seven La Liga games, claiming two assists.

Jude Bellingham One Of The Club’s Highest Paid Players

The money Real Madrid saved on Joselu, Guler, and Garcia have duly gone to one of the most sought-after players in the world, Bellingham. The 20-year-old midfielder is reportedly on a €20.8 million/year ($21.90 million/year) contract at Real Madrid. He is only behind Toni Kroos ($25.59 million), David Alaba ($23.69 million), and Luka Modric ($22.96 million) in wages and earns just as much as Vinicius Junior.

Bellingham, who joined the club for about $110 million from Borussia Dortmund in July, has justified his astronomical transfer fee as well as wages. He has emerged as his team’s leading scorer, netting 10 times in 10 appearances across competitions. If he keeps this up, it will not be surprising to see him getting another pay bump a couple of years down the line.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Superstar Jude Bellingham Was The Standout Performer Of UCL Matchday 2
Soccer

LATEST Real Madrid Salaries: Wages Of New Los Blancos Signings Revealed

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  16min
Arsenal Have Gone 7 Premier League Games Unbeaten
Soccer
“He could play for Real Madrid right now, no danger” – Ian Wright Claims Arsenal Ace Is Good Enough To Start For Los Blancos
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on William Saliba following the Gunners’ win over Manchester City, saying he is good enough to walk into Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid team….

Arsenal Vs Manchester City 1
Soccer
Victory At Last: Arsenal Secure Statement Victory Over Champions Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

The 2022-23 Premier League race saw Arsenal announce themselves to the world. Their race with Manchester City screamed ambition; it proved beyond reasonable doubt that the Gunners were not just…

Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano Claims Mauricio Pochettino Wanted To Make An Example Out Of Chelsea Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“Have they got that defensive stability, Liverpool?” – Gary Neville Names Two Players Who Could Have Made Reds Title Contenders
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Brazil And France International Games
Soccer
5 Games To Look Forward To Over The International Break: France & Brazil To Face Stiff Competition
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Jude Bellingham Is The Leading Scoring Midfielder In Europe
Soccer
7 Midfielders With Most Goals Across Top 5 European Leagues: Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Tops Chart By Landslide
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Arrow to top