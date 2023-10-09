Real Madrid are one of the wealthiest clubs in soccer, one with a rich history of offering lucrative contracts to their players. However, Los Blancos are quite strict when it comes to negotiations, meaning only the most deserving tend to get the contract of their dreams.

Arda Guler, Fran Garcia, & Joselu Are Some Of Real Madrid Lowest Paid Players

Real Madrid signed Arda Guler, Joselu Mato, Fran Garcia, and Jude Bellingham over the summer transfer window. According to Capology’s latest salary update, Los Blancos secured Garcia, Joselu, and Guler’s services without promising a sizable payout.

Los Merengues signed Joselu on a season-long loan from Segunda side Espanyol. As per Capology, the Spanish striker is on a €2.5 million/year ($2.63 million/year) contract at Real Madrid, making him the lowest-paid player on the team. Given his modest wages, Joselu is turning out to be an excellent signing for the All-Whites. He has performed admirably in La Liga, scoring five times and claiming two assists in nine appearances so far.

Guler and Garcia, on the other hand, each make €5.2 million/year ($5.48 million/year) at Real Madrid. Guler, who joined from Fenerbahce for a reported €20 million ($21.06 million) fee earlier this summer, is still waiting to make his debut for the club, with back-to-back injuries derailing his progress.

Meanwhile, Garcia, who signed from Rayo Vallecano for €5 million, has featured in seven La Liga games, claiming two assists.

Jude Bellingham One Of The Club’s Highest Paid Players

The money Real Madrid saved on Joselu, Guler, and Garcia have duly gone to one of the most sought-after players in the world, Bellingham. The 20-year-old midfielder is reportedly on a €20.8 million/year ($21.90 million/year) contract at Real Madrid. He is only behind Toni Kroos ($25.59 million), David Alaba ($23.69 million), and Luka Modric ($22.96 million) in wages and earns just as much as Vinicius Junior.

Bellingham, who joined the club for about $110 million from Borussia Dortmund in July, has justified his astronomical transfer fee as well as wages. He has emerged as his team’s leading scorer, netting 10 times in 10 appearances across competitions. If he keeps this up, it will not be surprising to see him getting another pay bump a couple of years down the line.