Renowned journalist Jonathan Johnson has suggested Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could make a move for Rafael Leao in the summer but believes it could hinge on Kylian Mbappe’s transfer decision.

Kylian Mbappe Inching Close To PSG Exit But Future Remains Unsettled

PSG poster boy Mbappe will become a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season. Last summer, the Frenchman declared he would not sign a renewal with the Parisians. However, according to reports, his stance has softened since.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, who have been courting Mbappe for the last few seasons, are eager to sign him. However, according to reports, Los Blancos will not disrupt their pay structure to bring the 25-year-old to the Spanish capital. So, Mbappe may have to take a pay cut to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

According to Mbappe’s entourage, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is weighing his options and will convey his decision in the coming weeks.

Rafael Leao Could Move To Parc des Princes, Hints Jonathan Johnson

As per French media, Portugal international Leao is leading the race to become Mbappe’s potential successor at PSG. The attacker’s connection with PSG sporting director Luis Campos, who signed him at Lille, could reportedly pave the way for his switch to France.

Johnson, too, said that the Campos connection could be a deciding factor, but claimed it was unlikely Leao would move if Mbappe was still around.

The journalist said on the Daily Briefing (via CaughtOffside):

“Rafael Leao has again been linked as a summer transfer target for PSG, and he’s a name we’ve seen come up on their radar before. Still, for this summer a lot will depend on what PSG need to do regarding Kylian Mbappe and where that situation is by then.

“I understand Leao has been of interest to PSG in the past, and there’s the connection there with Luis Campos, who has worked with him before, having signed him at Lille. Still, his form has suffered a little recently, and that’s something that has to be factored in, though I think the fact that Campos knows him well could count in his favor.”

He added:

“I can’t really see a world in which PSG have Mbappe and Leao in the same team, but then again if Mbappe does stay and make a more permanent move into a central role, it could be something that Luis Enrique can make work. Overall, though, I’d say it leaves more questions than answers. A lot can change between now and the end of the season, and the historic link between Campos and Leao could be a factor, but it would be a big-money expense and PSG might decide it’s better to focus that elsewhere.”

Leao, who plays on the left wing at AC Milan, has not been at his best this season. He has played 26 games for the club in all competitions, scoring six times and providing six assists. His contract with the Serie A outfit runs until June 2028.