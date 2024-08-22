Real Madrid is by far the most successful team in Europe. The All-Whites have claimed the most prestigious trophy in Europe, the European Cup / UEFA Champions League a record 15 times. AC Milan, their closest rival, has only managed seven. Los Blancos have enjoyed record-breaking success in Spain as well, winning the La Liga title a whopping 36 times and the Copa del Rey on 20 occasions.

Real Madrid’s entire philosophy revolves around winning, which makes it a difficult place to be for a manager. Since the club’s inception in 1902, few managers have handled the weight of expectations with grace, even fewer have come out looking golden.

In today’s list, we will take a look at the five managers who have enjoyed the highest of highs at Real Madrid. Continue reading to meet the five managers who have won the most trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

#5 Vicente del Bosque: 7 Trophies

After managing the youth teams at Real Madrid, Spanish tactician Vicente del Bosque took charge of the first team in 1994, coming on after Benito Floro’s replacement. He was in charge for only a couple of months, as Jorge Valdano soon replaced him as Madrid’s permanent coach. Del Bosque once again served as caretaker manager in 1996, overseeing two games for Los Merengues after Valdano got the sack.

In November 1999, Del Bosque finally got his shot, with Real Madrid appointing him as permanent manager. Del Bosque did exceptional work in the following four seasons, taking Madrid to two La Liga titles (2000-01, 2002-03), two UEFA Champions League trophies (1999-2000, 2001-02), one Supercopa de Espana, the 2002 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2002 Intercontinental Club. Los Blancos won a staggering 108 of 186 games under Del Bosque.

Despite such earth-shattering success, Del Bosque did not get a contract renewal in 2003, with president Florentino Perez claiming the Spaniard was showing signs of exhaustion.

#4 Luis Molowny: 8 Trophies

After winning it all as a Real Madrid player between 1946 and 1957, Luis Molowny came on as first-team coach toward the end of the 1973-74 season, filling in for Miguel Munoz at the helm. Molowny won the Copa del Rey with the Whites that season. Molowny assumed an identical role three more times, after the dismissals of Miljan Miljanic (1977), Vujadin Boskov (1982), and Amancio Amaro (1985).

As an interim manager, Molowny won three La Liga titles (1977-78, 1978-79, 1985-86) and another Copa del Rey in 1981-82. He was also in the hot seat when Real Madrid won two consecutive UEFA Cups in 1984-85 and 1985-86.

#3 Zinedine Zidane: 11 Trophies

Winning a staggering 11 trophies in only four seasons, Zinedine Zidane has emerged as the third-most successful coach in Real Madrid history. Zidane took charge of Real Madrid in January 2016, after Rafael Benitez was relieved of his responsibilities as manager. Despite managing his first senior team, Zidane looked right at home and took Los Merengues to their 11th UEFA Champions League trophy at the end of the 2015-16 season.

The following season, Zidane did one better, winning both the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, making Madrid the first team to defend their European crown in the competition’s current era. In the 2017-18 season, Real Madrid completed the “Three-peat”, winning their third Champions League on the bounce. At the end of the season, Zidane put in his resignation, opting to spend more time with his family.

Unfortunately, his sabbatical did not last long, as the French icon had to return to save the club from embarrassment following Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari’s disastrous spells. Zidane returned to the dugout in March 2019, signing a three-year deal. He could not salvage the 2018-19 season but won La Liga in 2019-20. The 2020-21 season was a disappointment for Zidane and Co., as they failed to finish without any major trophy. After the season concluded, Zidane stepped down from his role.

The three UEFA Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles aside, Zidane won two UEFA Super Cups (2016, 2017), two FIFA Club World Cups (2016, 2017), and two Supercopas de Espana (2017, 2020) in the Spanish capital.

#2 Miguel Munoz: 14 Trophies

After playing in 347 official matches as a player, Miguel Munoz got the opportunity to coach Real Madrid’s first team in 1959. Thus began one of the most successful eras in Real Madrid’s history, especially on the domestic front.

Munoz orchestrated two sensational European Cup wins in 1959-50 and 1965-66, becoming the first man to win the cup both as player and manager. However, it was his La Liga record that put him in a league of his own. During his 15-year tenure at the club, Munoz took Real Madrid to a whopping nine La Liga titles. The first five titles came on the bounce between 1960-61 and 1964-65. The remaining four came in 1966-67, 1967-68, 1968-69, and 1971-72. He also won two Copas del Generalisimo (1961-62, 1969-70) and the Intercontinental Cup in 1960.

#1 Carlo Ancelotti: 14 Trophies

Current Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti also happens to be the most successful in the club’s decorated history, with the Italian winning a staggering 14 trophies over his two spells at the club.

Ancelotti came on as Real Madrid manager ahead of the 2013-14 season, replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm. The Merengues were desperate to win their first UEFA Champions League since 2002 and trusted Ancelotti to get them there. The former AC Milan coach took up the challenge and delivered the trophy in his debut season, sealing his place in Real Madrid history by winning “La Decima (the tenth)”. Ancelotti also won the Copa del Rey that season.

The 2014-15 campaign did not go according to plan, as Real Madrid lost out on both the UEFA Champions League and the La Liga title. The UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup wins were not enough to keep Ancelotti in the hot seat.

Six years after getting the sack, Ancelotti returned to the dugout, albeit under much skepticism. A large section of fans thought Ancelotti was past his best and would not be able to take Madrid to important titles. The tactician, however, silenced his critics in his first season back, guiding the Spanish giants to the La Liga title, UEFA Champions League, and the Supercopa de Espana. The following season, Madrid won the Copa del Rey, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super League. Despite missing out on the top two trophies, Ancelotti kept his job for one more season.

In 2023-24, Ancelotti once again took Real Madrid to the summit of Spanish and European soccer, securing the La Liga title, UEFA Champions League, and the Supercopa de Espana. He has started strongly this season as well, already snagging the UEFA Super Cup.