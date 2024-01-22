Soccer

Rumor: Real Madrid Identify Bundesliga Star As Backup For Summer Target Alphonso Davies

Sushan Chakraborty
Alphonos Davies Is On Real Madrid's Radar
Real Madrid will reportedly go after Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo if they fail to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid Eager To Sign New Left-Back In The Summer

European powerhouse Real Madrid are reportedly eager to strengthen the left-back area in the summer. First-choice left-back Ferland Mendy has struggled to keep himself fit, while his understudy Fran Garcia is not seen as a dependable enough option for regular first-team soccer.

According to Real Madrid Exclusive (via Fichajes.net), Los Blancos have identified Bayern Munich star Davies as the preferred candidate to become their next first-choice left-back. The 23-year-old left-back sees his Bayern deal expire in June 2025 and has yet to sign an extension. He reportedly was on good terms with Bayern’s former board but does not have the same rapport with the current suits.

The Bavarians wish to keep Davies for the foreseeable future but could be forced to sell next summer if they do not reach an agreement with the Canada international in the coming months.

Los Merengues To Go After Bayer Leverkusen Hero Grimaldo If Davies Deal Does Not Pan Out

There is a good chance that Davies could move to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this summer. Real Madrid, however, reportedly do not want to keep all their eggs in one basket. According to Real Madrid Exclusive, the club will go after Bayer Leverkusen star Grimaldo if they fail to get Davies.

Grimaldo, who sees his contract expire in June 2027, has been in excellent form as Leverkusen have emerged as serious Bundesliga contenders this season. The former Benfica man has not only claimed nine assists but he has also scored seven times in 18 outings. His 16 goal involvements have helped Leverkusen climb to the top of the Bundesliga rankings, opening up a seven-point lead over second-placed Bayern Munich.

Although the 28-year-old has been linked with a move to his former club Barcelona, Real Madrid remain firmly in the hunt for his services. It is too soon to say how this race will pan out, but Los Blancos’ desire to sign a competent left-back next summer cannot be overstated.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
