In the 2023 preseason, All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp suffered a hamstring injury. This happened on August 1 and the 30-year-old took a few weeks off to rehab and get ready for Week 1. Sadly, Kupp had a setback along the way and had to be placed on the IR to start the season.

Kupp missed the first four games of the season and has now been designated to return from the IR. The Rams now have a 21-day practice window. If he cannot return in that time, the Rams will be forced to shut Kupp down for the remainder of the 2023 season. There’s a chance that Kupp returns this Sunday to face the Eagles in Week 5.

What will the Rams’ offense look like when Cooper Kupp finally returns?

The #Rams have designated WR Cooper Kupp to return from IR. pic.twitter.com/pUpt7Sk0HH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2023



Last season, Cooper Kupp was limited to nine games with the LA Rams. An ankle injury ended his season early and Kupp was on pace to have another incredible season. In nine games played and started, Kupp had 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns. If he played all 17 games in 2022, Kupp would have been on pace for 142 catches and over 1,500+ receiving yards.

Without Kupp to start the 2023 season, the Rams had to look elsewhere for their WR production. In the fifth round of the 2023 Draft, the Rams selected WR Puka Nacua out of BYU. The rookie has been an incredible playmaker for the Rams in his first four games. He is leading the league with 39 receptions along with 501 receiving yards. Nacua scored his first career touchdown in Week 4 that was a walk-off game-winner.

WR Cooper Kupp is pushing to play against the Eagles. The Rams of course want to use Kupp on those deep over routes and will test it out to see if he can get close to max speed.

The better news, I’m told the injury was not as serious (in terms of long term) as initially feared. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 4, 2023



According to head coach Sean McVay, the Rams are taking a strategic approach to Kupp’s hamstring injury. They want the All-Pro to “return to performance” and not just “return to play.” There’s a big difference between the two. The Rams want that elite production that they know they can get from Cooper Kupp and they’ve been willing to wait. As of now, there is a chance that Kupp could be playing this Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.