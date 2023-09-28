NFL

Rams Injury Report: The team is hopeful that Cooper Kupp will return from the IR in Week 5

Zach Wolpin
To start the 2023 season, the LA Rams are 1-2. They beat the Seahawks in Week 1, but have since lost to the 49ers and Bengals. At the moment, the team is still without All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp. He is on the IR for an injury that happened during the preseason. 

He’s missed the first three games of the season and will miss their Week 4 matchup vs. the Colts. When a player goes on the IR, they miss a minimum of four weeks. With this being his fourth, there’s optimism around the organization that Kupp could return in Week 5. Nothing is definite, but it would be a massive addition to the offense.

Rams’ Sean McVay is hopeful that Cooper Kupp can return in Week 5


On August 1, Cooper Kupp suffered a hamstring injury. Close to the season’s start, the 30-year-old experienced a setback and had to be placed on the IR. Losing their best offensive player for the first four weeks was a real blow to the Rams. The one-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t played since Week 10 of the 2022 season. He suffered an ankle injury that cost him the rest of the season.

After his All-Pro season in 2021, injuries have limited his playing time for LA. At his best, Cooper Kupp is one of the top receivers in the NFL. The former third-round pick is reportedly “ramping up his workload” ahead of coming off the IR. That’s a positive sign Week 5 is truly when he will return.


While Kupp hasn’t been available, another receiver for the Rams has stepped up in his place. The Rams’ fifth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Puka Nacua, has fit in seamlessly with Kupp out. Nacua quickly became Mattew Stafford’s go-to target in the passing game. Through the first three games of his career, Nacua has 30 receptions for 338 yards. He’s still looking for his first touchdown, but the production he’s given the team as a rookie is incredible.

Nobody could have said when the season started that fifth-round pick Puka Nacua would be setting NFL records. Los Angeles needed a playmaker while Kupp was out and Nacua has filled that void. When Kupp returns to the lineup, Nacua will drop to WR2. However, he’s proved that he can give them WR1 production and has earned himself elite playing time as a rookie. He’s been on the field for 86 of the Rams’ offensive snaps so far in 2023.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Arrow to top