The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to improve their record to 2-2, but their starting quarterback is now dealing with a hip contusion, which could affect his playing time.

Rams Hoping Stafford Will Be Available For Sunday

Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford has a hip contusion, per HC Sean McVay, who said: “We’ll be smart with him, but it should be good to go. He is a stud and obviously we saw him gut through that yesterday, but definitely took a good shot there. We feel like he should be good to go.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2023

Matthew Stafford was dealing with an injury during the second half of Sunday’s game, one which had him falling to the ground under his own power multiple times. But as we’ve seen him do before, Stafford played through the pain, and his gutsy performance proved to be worthwhile as his team came out victorious.

The painful hip injury wasn’t enough to keep the gritty QB from coming back into the game as his team’s lead was evaporating, and Stafford was able to throw the game-winning pass to Puka Nacua.

“The hardest part was it was kind of shutting down the leg a little bit to where you’d step and push and normal leg, it was step and push and then not normal. The muscles were kind of shutting down. But I just kept going. I knew it was going to be one of those things that was pain/function so as long as I could keep it going on the sideline, I was going to stay in there.”

Stafford No Stranger To Playing Through Pain

Had I seen this mic’d up video when it happened Stafford would’ve probably been one of my favorite players I get why Detroit still rides for him. This looks insane. pic.twitter.com/ygZKEsHrFZ — They Got Me (@PaulTweetsRIP) October 2, 2023

But his status going forward is now in question. Based on how Stafford was moving in the Rams game against the Colts, it would stand reason that he would be held out for at least the upcoming week, but the team’s coach thinks differently. According to Sean McVay, he should be good to go as soon as possible:

We’ll be smart with him, but it should be good to go. He is a stud and obviously we saw him gut through that yesterday, but definitely took a good shot there. We feel like he should be good to go.

The Rams have a tough test coming up this weekend as they will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently favored by 4. We’ll know more about Stafford’s injury as the week progresses.

