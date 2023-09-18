To start the 2023 season, Rams’ All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp is on the IR. In Week 1, the Rams stunned the Seahawks on the road, 30-17. They had a tougher matchup in Week 2 vs. the 49ers. However, Los Angeles still gave San Francisco a fight without Kupp playing.

That’s because rookie WR Puka Nacua has seamlessly fit into the WR1 role for the Rams. Through his first two games, he has 25 catches for 266 yards. He’s had an incredible start to his NFL career. Those 25 receptions are the most by a rookie through the first two games of their career. Even when Kupp returns, Nacua will still be a big part of their offense.

Puka Nacua made NFL history in Week 2 vs. the 49ers

Puka Nacua has 25 catches for 266 yards on 35 targets through 2 games. He’s taking the “replace Cooper Kupp” assignment literally. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 17, 2023



In Week 1 vs. the Seahawks, Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 119 yards. He followed that up with 15 catches for 147 yards in Week 2 vs. the 49ers. Nacua is looking like a steal from the 2023 NFL Draft after the Rams picked him in the fifth round. Additionally, he is the first player in NFL history to have 10+ catches and 100 receiving yards in their first two games.

Before the start of the 2023 season, the Rams were picked to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. So far, they are averaging (26.5) points per game. Matthew Stafford has quickly built chemistry with rookie Puka Nacua and they are having a lot of success. Nacua was targeted 20 times by Staffors in Week 2 and caught 15 of those passes.

Puka Nacua is the 1st player in NFL history to have 10 receptions and 100 receiving yards in each of his first 2 career games. pic.twitter.com/85x3FBnFaP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 17, 2023



Before he broke the record for most receptions through the first two games of a career, it was held by Earl Cooper. He had 19 receptions in his first two games with the 49ers back in 1980. Nacua was able to top that number after two games with 25 total receptions. This kind of production won’t last all season, but Nacua is a star in the making for the Rams.