Rams’ rookie Puka Nacua has seamlessly fit into their offensive gameplan for an injured Cooper Kupp

Zach Wolpin
To start the 2023 season, Rams’ All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp is on the IR. In Week 1, the Rams stunned the Seahawks on the road, 30-17. They had a tougher matchup in Week 2 vs. the 49ers. However, Los Angeles still gave San Francisco a fight without Kupp playing. 

That’s because rookie WR Puka Nacua has seamlessly fit into the WR1 role for the Rams. Through his first two games, he has 25 catches for 266 yards. He’s had an incredible start to his NFL career. Those 25 receptions are the most by a rookie through the first two games of their career. Even when Kupp returns, Nacua will still be a big part of their offense.

Puka Nacua made NFL history in Week 2 vs. the 49ers


In Week 1 vs. the Seahawks, Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 119 yards. He followed that up with 15 catches for 147 yards in Week 2 vs. the 49ers. Nacua is looking like a steal from the 2023 NFL Draft after the Rams picked him in the fifth round. Additionally, he is the first player in NFL history to have 10+ catches and 100 receiving yards in their first two games.

Before the start of the 2023 season, the Rams were picked to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. So far, they are averaging (26.5) points per game. Matthew Stafford has quickly built chemistry with rookie Puka Nacua and they are having a lot of success. Nacua was targeted 20 times by Staffors in Week 2 and caught 15 of those passes.


Before he broke the record for most receptions through the first two games of a career, it was held by Earl Cooper. He had 19 receptions in his first two games with the 49ers back in 1980. Nacua was able to top that number after two games with 25 total receptions.  This kind of production won’t last all season, but Nacua is a star in the making for the Rams.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
