Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – March 8th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount's is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio.

Andrew continued his good recent form with 7-1 winner PAY THE WOMAN on Monday and has two selections for Tuesday, March 8th.

NEWCASTLE 2.05

FIGHTFORTHEROSES (system – J P McManus-owned, Class 5 jumps handicaps)

Leading owner J P McManus is better known for big-race winners at the spring festivals but he has a great record in low-grade jumps handicaps in Britain. Since the beginning of the current century he’s won with 106 of the 480 qualifiers (22.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £150.27 to a £1 level stake at SP. Trainer Ben Haslam’s contribution is 16 winners from 65 runners for a profit of £72.37 and his FIGHTFORTHEROSES was an easy 12-1 winner at Sedgefield in January when last competing at this level. He disappointed at the same venue next time but that was in a higher grade and he’s back down to Class 5 level this afternoon.

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.30

FORBEARING (system – sire Kodi Bear, Wolverhampton all-weather)

Prior to yesterday’s racing, progeny of Kodi Bear were 14 from 59 at Wolverhampton for a profit of £70.98 to a £1 level stake at SP. The Tony Carroll-trained FORBEARING hasn’t shown a huge amount in four starts since arriving in Britain from France but was priced at 150-1, 100-1 and 40-1 for his first three runs and has been dropped 5lb for his last-time-out 12-1 last of 12 at Kempton when Tom Marquand was up for the first time. It looks significant that he’s on board again now that the four-year-old drops in trip and returns to Wolverhampton and there’s been steady support for him since the market opened yesterday.

