Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to great effect and shares his thoughts for Tuesday’s racing below.

Andrew has three recommended bets at Taunton (jumps) and Southwell (all-weather Flat) on Tuesday, two of them at huge prices. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

336 Codes claimed Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash Copied Visit SBK Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 1. You must make a first deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the cash refund. 2. Once the bonus is credited on your account, losses will be refunded up to £40/€40 in cash. 3. The bonus equals the amount of your first deposit up to a max of £40/€40. 4. The promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by card or Trustly. 5. Qualifying bets are not limited to the first bet. Losses can be refunded over multiple bets, as long as they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. 6. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card will not qualify for this promotion. Please note that this includes virtual Monzo cards, first deposits made by this method will not qualify for the welcome offer. 7. To withdraw rebated funds, you must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period; otherwise rebated funds will be forfeited. 8. Unused bonuses expire after seven days of being credited to a user account and will be removed after this period. 9. The sign-up offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. 10. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta who sign up and deposit between 16:00 GMT on 14 February 2022 and 16:00 GMT on 28 February 2022 and are not existing Smarkets Exchange users. 11. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other sign-up promotion. 12. SBK standard terms for promotions apply.

TAUNTON 1.55

ROSE OHARA (system – damsire Midnight Legend, Feb-May, jumps)

Progeny of the sire Midnight Legend tend to perform best at this time of year and that can be extended to horses with Midnight Legend as their damsire. They have a 33 from 189 record from February to May over jumps for a profit of £37.78 to a £1 level stake at SP. ROSE OHARA ran with credit behind Lady Adara – the 2-7 favourite for today’s race – on her reappearance/hurdles debut at Uttoxeter in October, finishing a 24-length sixth at 40-1. Soft ground found her out at Fontwell next time, though the subsequent break and wind operation suggests she suffered from breathing difficulties that day. She’ll do well to reverse the form with Lady Adare but she can be backed each-way at around the 25-1 mark or supported in the ‘betting without the favourite’ market at around 6-1.

SOUTHWELL 5.00

GOSSIP (system – poorly drawn over 5f at Southwell last time out, same C&D today)

Low draws have been favoured in 5f races at this venue since the Fibresand was replaced with Tapeta, with horses drawn in stall 6 or above usually struggling. However, those who were drawn in stall 6 or higher have done well if returned to this course and distance for their next start, winning seven from 43 for a profit of £21.88. GOSSIP challenged down the near side from her high draw when last of 11 here on February 11th and it’s safe to forgive that effort. She’s not brilliantly drawn today (stall 8) but there’s another race in her judged on her 40-1 course and distance sixth of 14 (from a difficult draw in stall 11) in December, when third best of the centre group. I can see her breaking smartly in first-time blinkers and getting a good pitch down the middle and she’s worth chancing to small stakes at 40-1.

SOUTHWELL 6.00

ZARZYNI (system – field size)

ZARZYNI often finds trouble in big fields, recording form figures of 493977032022 (0-12) in fields of eight or more runners, compared to 1331 (2-4) in anything smaller. He faces just five rivals in this 5f handicap and should get a clear passage from the best of the draw in stall 1.

Deposit £20 & Get £20 Back in Cash on Losses with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit made with promo code SBS21 must be at least £20/€20 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £20. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or any virtual and prepaid cards don’t qualify for this promotion. These include virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within seven days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Debit Card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit after 17:00 GMT on 30 September 2021. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.

Related