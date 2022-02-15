Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has fired up his stats machine and found a few intriguing angles for Tuesday’s racing.

Andrew found two winners from three bets on Monday and heads north to Ayr and Newcastle for his four selections on Tuesday February 15th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

AYR 3.05

SEEMORELIGHTS (system – Last-time-out Ayr chase winners, running in another Ayr chase)

Course form is a valuable commodity over fences at Ayr and had we simply backed any Ayr chase winner who returned to this venue for its next start we’d have won 23 of our 66 bets (since the beginning of 2010) for a profit of £40.76 to a £1 level stake at SP. SEEMORELIGHTS scored easily over course and distance on January 2nd when fitted with first-time cheekpieces and can follow up. ARDERA CROSS qualifies on the same angle and could be worth combining in a reversed forecast with the selection.

NEWCASTLE 4.40

WISE EAGLE (system – sire Free Eagle, 1m+ on the all-weather)

Progeny of the sire Free Eagle have a 34 from 166 record when running over one mile or further on an all-weather surface and backing them to £1 level stakes would have returned a profit of £51.86 to a £1 level stake at SP. WISE EAGLE, winner of seven of his 17 career starts, has been off the track for 193 days since scoring on turf at Musselburgh but has gone well when fresh in the past and is worth chancing.

NEWCASTLE 5.45

MAWKEB (system – sire Kitten’s Joy at Newcastle)

Progeny of Kitten’s Joy have a good record on Newcastle’s Tapeta surface, landing 12 of their 46 starts for a profit of £3.93. Those who’d had a recent run (within six weeks) won ten of their 31 starts for a profit of £15.27. MAWKEB has placed in both previous course visits, going down by a short head in second on one occasion, and should go well again.

NEWCASTLE 7.15

PEPPER STREAK (system – Adrian Nicholls stable switchers)

Trainer Adrian Nicholls does well at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards, scoring with six of the 45 qualifiers for a profit of £38.50. He’s also had plenty run well in defeat at big prices, notably Oh So Hot, beaten by a head into second when 33-1 at Hamilton last summer. PEPPER STREAK is at the other end of the price spectrum in this 5f auction maiden – 4-6 favourite at the time of writing – and is likely to prove difficult to beat.

