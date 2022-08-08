We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has four recommended bets at Lingfield (all-weather) and Carlisle on Tuesday, August 9th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

LINGFIELD 1.30

NEMINOS (system – Showcasing, first-time blinkers)

Gary Moore has a solid record when using first-time blinkers and progeny of the sire Showcasing often respond well to this type of headgear, landing 14 of their 106 starts for a profit of £47.34 to the usual £1 stake. NEMINOS is no star but has shown snippets of form, including in a first-time hood and a first-time tongue-tie. The four-year-old could be worth a small and speculative interest to get off the mark at the 13th attempt.

LINGFIELD 2.00

LADY JANE GREY (system – Rae Guest, second-time out 2yos on the all-weather)

The Rae Guest-trained LADY JANE GREY overcame greenness to win on Lingfield’s turf when making her debut back in May and can follow up on Polytrack at the same venue today. In the past ten years, her yard’s second-time out juveniles are five from 20 on the all-weather for a profit of £37.60 to a £1 level stake at SP.

LINGFIELD 4.05

RITA RANA (system – The Gurkha, 9f-10f)

Progeny of sire The Gurkha have a great record over 1m1f-1m2f, landing 23 of their 122 starts (18.9%) for a profit of £179.45. RITA RANA disappointed at Windsor last time but that was over the extended 1m3f trip and she might do better back at 1m2f, having won over this distance at Epsom on her penultimate start.

CARLISLE 5.40

MRS TRUMP (system – Richard Fahey 2yos, not debut)

Richard Fahey’s juveniles are having a good year and had we backed all those having their second or subsequent career starts we’d have won 13 of our 60 bets and made a profit of £47.95. MRS TRUMP, runner-up at 28-1 on her debut, was always trapped wide when bidding to go one better at Pontefract next time and her fifth place is easily excused. She can get off the mark today. ARBOUR LANE qualifies on the same angle.

