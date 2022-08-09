Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes purely on the flat tracks this afternoon, with four meetings from England for punters to place their horse racing bets on. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Lingfield and Nottingham get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Carlisle and Chelmsford get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.30pm at Lingfield, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.35pm at Carlisle.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Lingfield and one from Nottingham, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Lingfield, Nottingham, Carlisle and Chelmsford

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – MUKHA MAGIC @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 3.15 Nottingham



Our NAP of the day comes from Nottingham Races, where we have sided with Mukha Magic to win this Class 5 Handicap over the 1m6f trip for trainer Gay Kelleway and jockey Robert Havlin.

This 6-year-old gelding boasts some fine form, including three wins and a runner-up finish in his last five starts. Mukha Magic is looking to make it back-to-back wins on the flat turf for the first time in his racing career, having primarily been an all-weather track racehorse before getting used to the flat turf in recent times.

Won impressively last time out by seven lengths around this same racecourse, and today’s step up in class but drop in trip should suit Mukha Magic, who aims to make it two wins on the spin around Nottingham Racecourse.

NEXT BEST – MINWAH @ 12/1 with Bet UK – 2.30 Lingfield

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the racing at Lingfield this afternoon, where we have selected Minwah for trainer Marco Botti to triumph in this Class 5 Fillies’ Novice Stakes over the one mile distance.

This 3-year-old boasts some impressive form on the all-weather track in recent time, with five runner-up finishes and one third place finish in her seven starts on the AW track. Minwah knows this track well and has ran promisingly here before, including her last run at this course where she only lost out by a neck.

Minwah runs off the same 9st 2lbs mark today as she did last time, and looks to be the one to beat here. Stefano Cherchi takes the reigns today on the filly.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Lingfield, Nottingham, Carlisle and Chelmsford on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 26 races:

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Pump It Up @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Apache Spark @ 10/11 with Bet UK

2.30 Minwah (NB) @ 12/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Healing Power @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.30 Archiano @ 17/2 with Bet UK

4.05 Agent Of Fortune @ 14/1 with Bet UK

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

2.15 Jaxta @ 17/2 with Bet UK

2.45 Going To The Moon @ 17/2 with Bet UK

3.15 Mukha Magic (NAP) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Audience @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.25 So Grateful @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.00 Divine Comedy @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Thermal @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.40 One Of Our Own @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.15 Monsieur Kodi @ 7/4 with Bet UK

6.50 Water Of Leith @ 6/4 with Bet UK

7.25 Detective @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.00 Hollis Brown @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.35 Yeeeaah @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

4.45 Senor Pockets @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Mary of Modena @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.55 Good Measure @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.30 Must Be Royale @ 11/8 with Bet UK

7.05 Brute Force @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Company Minx @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.15 Capla Blue @ 11/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change