Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Racing Bets, Tues 9th Aug

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Tuesday 9th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Lingfield, Nottingham, Chelmsford and Carlisle.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

SEA TSARINA @ SP with BetUK – 2.30 Lingfield



A beaten favourite last time out at odds-on but his likely better than that having won well on debut at Yarmouth. Is dropped in grade here today too, while the step up to 1m looks a good move. Tom Marquand rides.

MUKHA MAGIC @ SP with BetUK – 3.15 Nottingham



Easy 7 length winner over this CD last time out. 8lbs higher here and dropping back to 1m6f this time, but this Gay Kelleway horse is clearly on good terms with himself at the moment and can go well again.

WATER OF LEITH @ SP with BetUK – 6.50 Carlisle



In tip-top order at the moment after wins at Ayr – with the most recent of those coming just last Saturday. Up another 5lbs here but did it well (2l) that day so this Jim Goldie runner looks well worth sticking with.

SNAP AMBUSH @ SP with BetUK – 8.15 Chelmsford



Beaten as favourite the last day at Leicester but that came off a 215-day break so should be a lot better for that run. Looks a typical Sir Mark Prescott runner that could easily be ahead of the handicapper.

