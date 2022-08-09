We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts on Tuesday, 9 August is Audience. He drops back in trip for a 5f conditions race at Nottingham this afternoon (3:50). John and Thady Gosden’s runner looks well worth a wager at a fine 5/2 price today.

294 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Audience is down in horse racing class here and tries the minimum distance for the first time. This three-year-old Iffraaj colt represents powerful connections in Cheveley Park Stud too. Getting weight from his main market rival, he thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day this Tuesday.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Audience win?

The Gosden yard is five from 12 with its runners at Nottingham this season. That’s a phenomenal 42 per cent strike rate. Had we backed all of the stable’s inmates at this venue on the best betting sites, then it would’ve yielded £9.16 profit off a £1 level stake for punters. In Audience, they have a lightly-raced type tackling this sprint trip as a way of potentially opening up new avenues.

His winning form and race result on debut came over 7f at Newmarket on his sole start as a juvenile in October. That maiden has thrown up plenty of subsequent winners over a variety of distances. After chasing home Tuscan on reappearance at the same venue, Audience only found Monaadah, now rated 105 on the All-Weather at Kempton.

The front two pulled five lengths clear of the third, who won next time out, which also gives that form a solid look. Pitched into Group 3 company for the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot off the back of that effort was perhaps too much too soon for Audience. He shaped better when third and making his handicap debut off today’s mark of 100 back at Newmarket.

Worth trying this trip with today’s horse racing NAP

Audience travelled strongly and caught the eye in a prominent position with a quarter of a mile left to race. He weakened in the final 110 yards, but was beaten less than three lengths by the favourite on horse racing betting sites and all the way winner. The 4lb Audience gets from Korker could be crucial, especially as he conceded lumps of weight to the two home in front of him last time out.

With Rab Havlin, who has a win and two placed efforts on board him, once again in the saddle, he just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 9 August. A £10 punt on Audience with 888Sport returns £35 if he handles going down to the flying 5f. New customers who register and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more details below…

