Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – March 10th

SOUTHWELL 2.20

ODISSEO (system – Marco Botti, break-returners in all-weather handicaps)

ODISSEO improved throughout the second half of last season with three wins and a short-head second from four handicap runs and can continue his progression in this 1m Class 4 contest. Botti’s all-weather handicap runners, running fresh (after a break of at least 40 days), have a 42 from 244 record (17.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £78.16 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those aged three and four have a 40 from 197 record (20.3%) for a profit of £116.16. Two Odisseo’s three wins came on Tapeta and he’s going to be difficult to beat.

WINCANTON 3:10

JUST TOBY (system – David Dennis hurdles to chase)

In-form David Dennis has a solid record when switching one of his horses from hurdles to fences, scoring with 13 of the 80 qualifiers (16.3% strike-rate) for a profit of £17.73. Those who had raced within the past six weeks were 12 from 65 for a profit of £30.53. JUST TOBY unseated on his latest chase outing but had a confidence boosting run over hurdles at Uttoxeter 26 days ago and is worth chancing to small stakes.

NEWCASTLE 7:00

RUN TEDDY RUN (system – Karl Burke, second-time-out 3yos on the all-weather)

RUN TEDDY RUN was only seventh of eight on his debut at this venue but that run can be upgraded, as he would have finished closer to the principals but for meeting trouble in the final furlong. Since the beginning of 2010, Karl Burke is 12 from 53 with his second-time out three-year-olds on the all-weather for a profit of £97.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. The two qualifiers this year so far have produced a 16-1 winner and an 11-2 runner-up. He looks sure to improve for that initial effort and is worth a speculative each-way interest at around the 25-1 mark.

NEWCASTLE 7.30

KINGSTON STAR (system – Adrian Nicholls stable switchers)

KINGSTON STAR wouldn’t be an obvious selection based on the form she showed for Henry Candy last year but a change of scenery may do her the world of good. New handler Adrian Nicholls has a seven from 46 record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards and backing them all would have resulted in a profit of £40.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. Barry McHugh who was on-board four of the seven winning ‘switchers’ and he again takes the ride.

