Andrew Mount takes a good look at Tuesday's Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew starts the new month with two recommended bets/trades at Leicester's all-chase card on Tuesday, March 1st.

LEICESTER 1.50

STAR OF RORY looks the sole pace angle in this weak 2m4f handicap chase and could take some passing. Leicester’s chase track usually favours early pace and he was always on the front end when runner-up at Uttoxeter last time. All of his rivals have question marks over them and he’s worth backing at 9-2 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting (he’s 14-17 in the 50-25-10 race market on the spreads).

Recommendation: Back STAR OF RORY in Leicester 1.50

LEICESTER 2.25

HAPPY NEWS is best when fresh and has recorded form figures of 111 (3-3) over fences when rested for 40 days or longer. Her chase record when returned to the track more quickly stands at U447P3P0 (0-8). She beat only one home over course and distance on her latest outing but that came after a break of just nine days and she’s since been rested for almost seven weeks. She won this race by seven and a half lengths last year and is only 3lb higher this time around. Buy at 9 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market or back here at 10-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back HAPPY NEWS in Leicester 2.25

