Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed BURROWS SEESIDE (6-5f) and TRIGGERED (5-1) at Newcastle on Monday and has two more recommended bets/trades on Tuesday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Tuesday February 22nd

TAUNTON 3.40

TIMBERMAN came late and wide on the better ground to score at Kempton three months ago on his latest outing but looked flattered. The front-runners went off way too hard that day and the race was teed up perfectly for the closers. He’s been withdrawn twice since because of soft ground and even today’s good to soft ground could be too slow for him. Sell at 16 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market. Fixed odds punters might want to side with AJERO (100-30 with Spreadex)

Recommendation: Oppose TIMBERMAN in Taunton 3.40

SOUTHWELL 8.00

This 7f handicap looks very playable, as 100-30 second favourite GIDWA has the worst of the draw in stall 1 of 9. It’s possible that David Probert will be able to extricate him from the ‘soup’ on the inside rail but I’d rather side with something drawn higher. Since the Tapeta was introduced, stall 1, 2 and 3 have a combined record of just 13 wins from 225 qualifiers in handicaps of 8+ runners on the round course (distances of 6f+) for a loss of £122.88 to a £1 level stake at SP (the expected number of winners was 19.46). Sell at 17 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might wish to side with ABOVE IT ALL (5-2 favourite with Spreadex), who clocked a good time when third over this trip at Lingfield on his latest outing. He’s been gelded since that run and looks a likely improver.

Recommendation: Oppose GIDWA in Southwell 8.0

