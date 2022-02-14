Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets & £10 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2. Get 2 x £10 free fixed odds bets + 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites spread bets. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You need to open a full sports spread betting account to use the 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bets. The free fixed odds bet can be placed by ticking the ‘Claim as Free Bet’ button on your bet slip when placing your chosen fixed odds bet. The free bet can be placed in-play but cannot be cashed out in-play and must run to the conclusion of the bet. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals who are registered customers of Spreadex. Ts&Cs Apply. begambleaware.org.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to Lingfield (jumps) and Newcastle (all-weather Flat) for his two recommended bets/trades on Tuesday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Tuesday February 15th

LINGFIELD 2.10

THE NEWEST ONE took his record right-handed to 5336F4 (0-6) when going down by 11 lengths in fourth at Ludlow just before Christmas and will be far happier at left-handed Lingfield today. His last three runs in this direction have yielded two wins and a second place and it looks as though he could be in receipt of an easy lead on a track that typically favours such tactics. There’s still room for improvement in the jumping department but a clear round should see him hard to kick out of the first three and he rates a buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or an each-way in the fixed odds market.

Recommendation: Back THE NEWEST ONE in Lingfield 2.10

NEWCASTLE 7.45

I want to field against Charlie & Mark Johnston’s DARK COMPANY in this apprentice handicap, as the four-year-old is wearing blinkers for the first time, a negative where this yard is concerned. Since the start of 2014, the Johnston runners in first-time blinkers have won only eight of their 154 races (5.2% strike-rate) for a mammoth loss of £107.75 to a £1 level stake at SP (or -70% on turnover). Dark Company also has the added disadvantage of being a prominent racer on a track that rarely favours such tactics. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market. Fixed odds punters might prefer to back Richard Fahey’s MORJHANA, who wasn’t best drawn when a respectable 17-2 fourth at Southwell the other day.

Recommendation: Oppose DARK COMPANY in Newcastle 7.45

Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets & £10 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2. Get 2 x £10 free fixed odds bets + 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites spread bets. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You need to open a full sports spread betting account to use the 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bets. The free fixed odds bet can be placed by ticking the ‘Claim as Free Bet’ button on your bet slip when placing your chosen fixed odds bet. The free bet can be placed in-play but cannot be cashed out in-play and must run to the conclusion of the bet. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals who are registered customers of Spreadex. Ts&Cs Apply. begambleaware.org.

Spreadex Free Bets – Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets & 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets

All SportsLens readers can get a great Spreadex new customer offer if to try a spot of spread betting for themselves. Sign up and place a £10 qualifying fixed odds bet and receive a bundle of £30 in free bets. To claim all of that, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet are credited 24 hours later.

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

Related