Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, March 3rd

Thursday's Spreadex markets

Andrew successfully opposed HARROW at Kempton on Wednesday and has two recommended bets/trades for Thursday, March 3rd.

NEWCASTLE 3.46

NATE THE GREAT should probably have been named NATE THE HARD TO WIN WITH and he was only third of the four runners when 10-11 favourite at Wolverhampton last time. Since scoring on his racecourse debut in June 2018 when with Archie Watson he’s won just twice, when 1-9 favourite for a Mickey Mouse race at Musselburgh later the same year and when scraping home from horses aged eight, nine and ten in a Wolverhampton handicap just over a year ago. Sell at 12 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Oppose NATE THE GREAT in Newcastle 3.46

SOUTHWELL 8.30

CAPTAIN KANE failed to get within 19 lengths of the winner in three quick runs over 7f-1m as a juvenile but the son of Ulysses should improve for tonight’s 1m4f trip on his handicap debut. His sire’s progeny are four from nine on Tapeta (+£9.25 to a £1 level stake), improving to four five for those who started in the first four in the betting. Captain Kane, third market choice at around 6-1 at the time of writing, can take advantage of the weight he receives from MYRIAD and ART EXPERT. Spreadex offer 5-1 in their fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back CAPTAIN KANE in Southwell 8.30

