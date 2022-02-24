Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets & £10 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.

Andrew successfully opposed 5-2 favourite MAJESTIC MERLIN (fourth) at Ludlow on Wednesday and has two recommended bet/trades on Thursday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for thursday February 24th

SOUTHWELL 3.12

PATSY FAGAN, who did well to overcome stall 2 of 14 over course and distance on his penultimate start, was all the rage to follow up at Wolverhampton but that tighter track doesn’t play to his strengths. There were only nine runners but he still managed to find trouble, as he had done on his only previous Wolverhampton outing when runner-up in a 5f nursery in October 2020. He’s unbeaten in two starts on Southwell’s Tapeta and can bounce back this afternoon. At the time of writing he was the 5-2 second favourite in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or can be bought in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back PATSY FAGAN in Southwell 3.12

NEWCASTLE 7.00

YEAR OF THE DRAGON, the 2-1 favourite in the Spreadex fixed odds market and 20-23 favourite in the 50-25-10 spread market, looks worth opposing in this 1m handicap. The William Knight-trained four-year-old has proved expensive to follow since justifying 8-15 favouritism at Kempton last January on his second career start, tasting defeat on five occasions at odds of 8-11f, 18-1, 4-1, 11-2 and 9-2. His sire, Dragon Pulse, does far better on Polytrack at the likes of Kempton that on Newcastle’s Tapeta, showing a loss of £49.50 to £1 level stakes here with just seven winners from 81 runners. Throw in jockey Callum Shepherd’s poor record on the straight course here and his price looks too short.

Recommendation: Oppose YEAR OF THE DRAGON in Newcastle 7.00

