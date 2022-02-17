Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew heads to Sandown and Leicester for his three recommended bets/trades on Thursday, February 17th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Thursday February 17th

SANDOWN 1.45

DESQUE DE L’ISLE was described as having ‘jumped left throughout’ when only fifth of the seven runners at Wincanton last month, taking his record on right-handed tracks for his current handler to 2P435 (0-5), compared to 737711314 (3-9) when racing left-handed. It’s surprising to see him asked to race right-handed at Sandown today and he can be opposed. Sell at 17 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Oppose DESQUE DE L’ISLE in Sandown 1.45

LEICESTER 2.45

There are two horses I want to field against in this interesting 2m novices’ chase – STEPNEY CAUSEWAY and FRANSHAM. Dan Skelton’s Stepney Causeway started this season with a perfect five-from-five record on left-handed tracks (Flat and jumps combined) and though beaten at Cheltenham on his reappearance in October, the stiff climb to the line seem to find him out. He bumped into Arkle favourite Edwardstone when runner-up at Warwick next time, though should have done better at Doncaster on his latest outing where he jumped persistently out to his left and trailed home 17 lengths behind the winner in fifth. Quite why his connections have opted to run him on a stiff right-handed track today is anyone’s guess and I’d be very surprised if he won despite his position as the 5-4 market leader.

FRANSHAM is a Wetherby expert, whose record away from that venue reads 72944R10065327F46 (1-17), with the win at Kempton in 2019 when the 1-4 favourite. Selling both in the 50-25-10 Spreadex race market is one option, backing the other two runners – NICKOLSON and NELSON RIVER – is another.

Recommendation: Oppose STEPNEY CAUSEWAY and FRANSHAM in Leicester 2.45

SANDOWN 3.30

LEARNTALOT was a huge eyecatcher when fourth at Wincanton on his debut four weeks ago and holds solid claims in this novices’ hurdle. He started at 22-1 in a market dominated by his stablemate Duke Of Rockingham, who was sent off as the 1-3 favourite. Ridden patiently, he looked to be going better than anything two out but gave the last two flights plenty of air and had too much ground to make up, staying on well to finish just under six lengths behind the winner MONIVEL, who re-opposes today. He’s sure to come on a bundle for that run and can be backed at 13-8 in the Spreadex Fixed odds betting or bought at 28 on the spreads.

Recommendation: Back LEARNTALOT in Sandown 3.30

