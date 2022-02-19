Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Sunday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew heads to Musselburgh’s jumps fixture for his two recommended bets/trades on Sunday, February 20th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Sunday February 20th

MUSSELBURGH 4.30

The Laura Morgan yard has been in excellent form of late, with five winners from 12 runners in the last fortnight. She excels with chasers and backing them blindly returns an impressive £129.04 to a £1 level stake at SP. CLEAR THE RUNWAY looks sure to improve now switching to the larger obstacles after some fair recent efforts over hurdles and can be bought in the Spreadex 50–25–10 market.

Recommendation: Back CLEAR THE RUNWAY in Musselburgh 4:30

MUSSELBURGH RACECARD No1s

Gordon Elliott and Brian Hughes combine for the opening race at Musselburgh with hat-trick seeker BURN THE EVIDENCE and she has sound claims of collecting maximum points for RACECARD No1s. DIAMOND STATE (2.45) and BUSTER VALENTINE(3.20) both have solid chances as has Pauline Robson’s runner ANDRE LE NOTRE in the bumper (5.00). Brian Hughes is reunited with MONSIEUR CO (4.30) and this class-dropper should also pick up some points. The other racecard No1s have less obvious chances but it will be disappointing if we don’t cover the Spreadex market and end up in profit.

Recommendation: Buy RACECARD No1s at Musselburgh

