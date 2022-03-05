Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, March 5th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

There’s some fantastic action to get stuck into on Saturday March 5th and Andrew has three bets/trades at Doncaster, Navan and Southwell. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

DONCASTER 2.55

It paid to race on the front end over fences at Doncaster yesterday, as is often the case, and Tom George’s BUN DORAN could offer some value in the 2m handicap chase (2.55). The veteran usually goes from the front and can be forgiven his last-time-out Sandown defeat as the ground was too quick and he jumped out to his left on the right-handed track. He tends to do his winning from November to January but that’s probably because he’s more likely to get his favoured ground conditions at that time of year and it’s worth remembering that he was placed in the Champion Chase two years ago. He also ran second in the Grand Annual at the 2019 Cheltenham festival. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market or back at 9-2 in the fixed odds betting. Those wanting a bit of insurance might want to cover with a saver on favourite THE BIG BITE, who likes it here and rarely runs a bad race at this 2m trip, or combine the pair in a reversed forecast.

Recommendation: Back BUN DORAN in Doncaster 2.55

NAVAN 3.58

GENTLEMAN DE MEE dominates the market in the Grade 3 Flyingbolt Novices Chase but he hasn’t been entirely faultless in the jumping department since switched to fences and I’m taking him on with GRANGE WALK. He was a huge eyecatcher on good ground at Fairyhouse in late November, doing clear best of those to come from off the pace when a one-length second to Dunvegan. The track was massively favouring early pace that day and the winner never came back to the field. Grange Walk duly went one better at Leopardstown on Boxing Day and bounced back from January’s Fairyhouse fall with a close second to A Wave Of The Sea at the Dublin Racing Festival. The winner was scoring at the meeting for the third straight year, so that was clearly no disgrace. Back each-way with Spreadex or buy in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back GRANGE WALK in Navan 3.58

SOUTHWELL 7.00

BIRD FOR LIFE was only seventh over 1m6f here last time but the pace held up and this habitual slow starter could never strike a blow. She was only five and a half lengths behind the progressive winner Batocchi and actually fared second best of those to come from off the pace. This track with its long straight tends to suit her running style and she was runner-up at a 14-1 over course and distance on her penultimate start. Back her each-way at 15-2 with Spreadex or buy in the 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Back BIRD FOR LIFE in Southwell 7.00

