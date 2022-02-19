Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets & £10 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2. Get 2 x £10 free fixed odds bets + 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites spread bets. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You need to open a full sports spread betting account to use the 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bets. The free fixed odds bet can be placed by ticking the ‘Claim as Free Bet’ button on your bet slip when placing your chosen fixed odds bet. The free bet can be placed in-play but cannot be cashed out in-play and must run to the conclusion of the bet. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals who are registered customers of Spreadex. Ts&Cs Apply. begambleaware.org.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew found Kelso winner STAINSBY GIRL on Friday and has three recommended bets/trades on Saturday, February 19th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Saturday February 19th

HAYDOCK 2.05

I want to side with mud-lover TOP VILLE BEN in the William Hill Rendlesham Hurdle. He’ll relish yesterday’s heavy rain and he powered through the slop to score from the front at Lingfield last time. Racing left-handed is another key requirement and he won by 29 lengths on his sole completed start at this venue. Last year’s winner THIRD WIND looks the main danger and I’m happy to oppose favourite MOLLY OLLYS WISHES who needs to prove her competitiveness outside of mares-only company. Buy Top Ville Ben at 15 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market or back to win at 11-2 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back TOP VILLE BEN in Haydock 2.05

ASCOT 3.35

MISTER FISHER struggles to handle big fields but when faced with ten or fewer rivals and racing over trips short of three miles, his record reads 1112111P21 (7-10), with the non-completion coming in the Ryanair Chase at last year’s Cheltenham festival where a bad mistake put paid to his chances. He faces just seven rivals in this 2m5f contest and can be backed at 5-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or bought on the spreads at 15 in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back MISTER FISHER in Ascot 3.38

LINGFIELD 4.20 ‘DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER’

SHOOT TO KILL took his record for Robyn Brisland to 111 (3-3) when successful at 14-1 in a mile handicap here last month, a huge effort from his poor low draw (stall 1 of 10). The cut back to 7f won’t hurt and he’s better berthed this afternoon, this time in stall 7 of 8. Fixed odds punters have the option of backing him at 7-2 with Spreadex though I shall be buying ‘DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER’ in the race market, which will also put TADREEB (stall 6) on my side, He was fourth at 100-1 behind Shoot To Kill on his stable debut last time and is the one I rate the main danger. I shall also combine the pair in a reversed forecast.

Recommended: Buy ‘DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER’ in Lingfield 4.20

Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets & £10 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2. Get 2 x £10 free fixed odds bets + 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites spread bets. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Once the bet is settled, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet. The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet will be credited 24 hours later. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You need to open a full sports spread betting account to use the 2 x £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bets. The free fixed odds bet can be placed by ticking the ‘Claim as Free Bet’ button on your bet slip when placing your chosen fixed odds bet. The free bet can be placed in-play but cannot be cashed out in-play and must run to the conclusion of the bet. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Promotions available to 18+ aged individuals who are registered customers of Spreadex. Ts&Cs Apply. begambleaware.org.

Spreadex Free Bets – Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets & 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets

All SportsLens readers can get a great Spreadex new customer offer if to try a spot of spread betting for themselves. Sign up and place a £10 qualifying fixed odds bet and receive a bundle of £30 in free bets. To claim all of that, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet are credited 24 hours later.

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

Related