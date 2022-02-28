Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Monday, February 28th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Monday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Horse Racing Betting Tips for Monday February 28th
CARLISLE 1.00
MADE FOR YOU has a fine record in handicap hurdles on right-handed tracks, recording form figures of 111122 (4-6), with the latest runner-up effort – at Leicester last month – worthy of a massive upgrade as he fared best of the closers and best of those to come from off the pace. He clocked a fast time in the process and will be hard to kick out of the frame. Buy at 14 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 race market or back him each-way at 6-1 in the fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back MADE FOR YOU in Carlisle 1.00
