Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Monday's Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew found gambled-on Musselburgh winner CLEAR THE RUNWAY on Sunday and has two more recommended bets/trades on Monday.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Monday February 21st

CARLISLE 5.07

LADY BOWES needs a severe test of stamina and she’s certainly going to get one over 3m1f in heavy ground at Carlisle, a track with a stiff uphill finish. She’s only failed to hit the frame twice in her nine-race career – on her racecourse debut when a 25-1 sixth of ten at Hexham and, last May, at Perth when returning from a break of five months. Her latest runner-up effort to Stolen Money was franked when the winner followed up off an 8lb higher mark last week and her sole previous visit to Carlisle resulted in a 100-1 second of 15 in a soft-ground bumper. Buy in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 race market.

Recommendation: Back LADY BOWES in Carlisle 5.07

NEWCASTLE 7.00

Two horses dominate the market here – TRIGGERED (15-8 favourite with Spreadex) and BURROWS SEESIDE (9-4) – and both look opposable. The last-named is on a losing run of 15 and Triggered has won just one of his last 27 starts, a weak five-runner turf contest in first-time blinkers. I’d rather have the other runners on my side and the bet is ‘THE FIELD’ at 6-5 in the Spreadex ‘FAV OR RAG’ market.

Recommendation: Back ‘THE FIELD’ in Newcastle 7.00 ‘FAV OR RAG’ market

