Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Saturday Picks – March 19th

KEMPTON 1.30

CERTAINLY RED (system – Midnight Legend chasers, March to June)

Progeny of the sire Midnight Legend have a great record over fences and they also tend to peak in the spring. Backing them all from March to June, regardless of ground conditions, would have found 173 winners from 955 runners (18.1% strike-rate) for a profit of £238.66 to a £1 level stake at SP (+25% on turnover). CERTAINLY RED caught the eye over an inadequate 2m4f trip when runner-up at Wincanton on his chase debut before a respectable fourth over course and distance. He made some novicey errors on each occasion and a clear round of jumping should see him bang there.

UTTOXETER 1.50

SERIOUS CHARGES (system – Anthony Honeyball, first run in a handicap hurdle)

Anthony Honeyball does well when he pitches one of his horses into a handicap hurdle for the first time, scoring with 24 of the 93 qualifiers for a profit of £82.88. SERIOUS CHARGES, on a hat-trick after winning maiden hurdle at Exeter and a novice at Fontwell, looks the one to beat.

NEWCASTLE 2.33

BARDEN BELLA (system – Christian Williams long travellers)

Christian Williams has a solid record when sending one of his runners more than 250 miles from his Welsh base, scoring with 32 of the 106 qualifiers for a profit of £16.17. He’s five from 11 so far this year and BARDEN BELLA can keep the ball rolling in this 2m4f handicap chase.

NEWCASTLE 4.18

TAMGHO BORGET (system – Christian Williams long travellers)

TAMGHO BORGET is a qualifier on the same angle as Barden Bella (see Newcastle 2.18) and this point-to-point winner looks a likely improver now switched to fences for the first time under Rules.

FONTWELL 4.31

AGE OF WISDOM (system – Gary Moore, first-time blinkers, non-chase races)

Since the start of 2013, Gary Moore is 14 from 79 with his first-time blinkered runners in hurdles, bumpers or on the Flat and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £65.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. AGE OF WISDOM disappointed when favourite at Huntingdon last time but the change of headgear could help.

