Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew’s stats-based approach to betting finds regular winners, often at big prices, and he shares his latest findings below.

Andrew was in good form at the weekend and he starts the new week with three selections at Carlisle and Dundalk on Monday, February 21st. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

944 Codes claimed Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash Copied Visit SBK Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 1. You must make a first deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the cash refund. 2. Once the bonus is credited on your account, losses will be refunded up to £40/€40 in cash. 3. The bonus equals the amount of your first deposit up to a max of £40/€40. 4. The promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by card or Trustly. 5. Qualifying bets are not limited to the first bet. Losses can be refunded over multiple bets, as long as they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. 6. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card will not qualify for this promotion. Please note that this includes virtual Monzo cards, first deposits made by this method will not qualify for the welcome offer. 7. To withdraw rebated funds, you must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period; otherwise rebated funds will be forfeited. 8. Unused bonuses expire after seven days of being credited to a user account and will be removed after this period. 9. The sign-up offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. 10. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta who sign up and deposit between 16:00 GMT on 14 February 2022 and 16:00 GMT on 28 February 2022 and are not existing Smarkets Exchange users. 11. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other sign-up promotion. 12. SBK standard terms for promotions apply.

CARLISLE 1.50

BATTLE OF TORO (system – James Moffatt stable switchers)

I have a great deal of time for trainer Jimmy Moffatt – we could have backed all his runners in recent years (since the spring of 2016) and made a profit pf £77.60. He also does extremely well at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards, scoring with eight of the last 43 qualifiers for a profit of £43.00. BATTLE OF TORO won twice on the Flat in France for Andre Fabre and, though showing little in three runs for the Crisford stable last year, is worth an interest on his debut for new connections.

DUNDALK 3.15

PILLAR (system – Dundalk 5f handicaps, middle draw)

Since racing resumed after lockdown in early summer of 2020, backing all horses drawn between stalls 3 and 6 in 5f handicaps at Dundalk would have found 17 winners from 116 bets for a profit of £43.08 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 11.31). The inside rail is rarely the place to be at Dundalk putting those drawn in stalls 1 and 2 at a disadvantage and those drawn higher than stall 6 tend to get caught wide and have to cover too much ground. Of today’s four qualifiers I prefer PILLAR, the likely pace angle, despite the fact that Sorcha Woods has get to ride a winner here. She’s ridden three handicap winners on turf and her 28 handicap rides at Dundalk have mostly been big prices (the expected number of winners was only 1.21), including second places at 80-1, 40-1, 28-1 and 20-1.

CARLISLE 4.05

EQUUS DREAMER (system – Kim Bailey chasers, first run after a wind operation)

In-form Kim Bailey has a nine from 34 record with chasers returning from wind surgery for a small profit of £2.94 to £1 level stakes at SP. The handicappers running in Class 3 or better company are five from 14 (+£7.71), with three of the beaten horses finishing second. EQUUS DREAMER will appreciate the return to a right-handed track after his modest Bangor fourth and found only Corach Rambler too good on his latest course visit.

Deposit £20 & Get £20 Back in Cash on Losses with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit made with promo code SBS21 must be at least £20/€20 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £20. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or any virtual and prepaid cards don’t qualify for this promotion. These include virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within seven days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Debit Card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit after 17:00 GMT on 30 September 2021. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.

Related