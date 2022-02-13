Leading horse racing tipster Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to uncover profitable punting angles and shares his findings for Monday below.

Andrew was in typically good form last week and has three bets at Plumpton, Catterick and Wolverhampton on Monday February 14th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

PLUMPTON 1.45

MARK OF GOLD (system -Golden Horn hurdlers)

Progeny of the sire Golden Horn have a ten from 30 record over hurdles on good or quicker going for a profit of £21.67 to a £1 level stake at SP. MARK OF GOLD failed to settle on his first two jumps starts though still managed to finish runner-up to the progressive Aucunrisque on unsuitably soft ground in the second of them. He won comfortably over trip and track on good to soft going last time and can follow up.

CATTERICK 3.15

MAROWN (system – Milan, first run after a wind operation)

Progeny of the sire Milan have a 19 from 90 record on their first run following a wind operation and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £122.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. MAROWN’s record over 2m4f or further reads 1112219 (4-7) and can be backed to score on his belated reappearance.

WOLVERHAMPTON 8.00

DEMBE (system – Garswood 4yos)

DEMBE qualifies as a bet for me on four different systems, including the Garswood four-year-old angle. Progeny of this sire tend to improve with age and backing all the four-year-olds would have found 32 winners from 188 bets (17% strike-rate) for a profit of £121.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. Dembe was a 12-1 winner at Kempton on his latest start and, while he’ll be nothing like that price tonight, the return to Tapeta will suit on breeding and he can follow up.

