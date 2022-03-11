Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – March 11th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to highlight value betting opportunities and shares this latest thoughts below…

Andrew found Wincanton winner JUST TOBY (6-1 from 22-1) on Thursday and has three bets at Exeter and Wolverhampton on Friday, March 11th.

EXETER 4.40

WIND TOR (system – Midnight Legend chasers, February to June)

Progeny of the sire Midnight Legend tend to come to hand at around this time of year and had we simply bet them all from February to June, regardless of underfoot conditions, we’d have landed 219 of our 1224 bets (17.9% strike-rate) and made a profit of £235.20 to a £1 level stake at SP (+19.2% on turnover). Only backing the qualifiers on good to soft or faster going would increase the profit. WIND TOR did well to run second at Chepstow last month, as that course does not suit his come-from-behind style. He can go one better this afternoon.

WOLVERHAMPTON 6.45

KING OF JUNGLE (system – Ed Walker second-time out 3yos)

Ed Walker does well with his second-time out two-year-olds, especially those who won or were beaten by five lengths or less on their debuts. Fourteen of the 39 qualifiers won (35.9% strike-rate) for a profit of £14.90. Those who won on their debuts were five from seven for a profit of £7.68. KING OF JUNGLE overcame trouble in running to score cosily on his debut at Kempton and can follow up.

WOLVERHAMPTON 7.15

ARDOM’S LADY (system – sire Ardad, fresh)

ARDOM’S LADY was an eyecatcher at Beverley last summer on her final start for David Barron, going off hard in the lead and doing well to hold on for fourth place in a race run to suit the closers (the winner and runner-up both came from midfield or further back). She’s changed yards since and could go well after a break on her first start for Ivan Furtado. Progeny of her sire Ardad show a profit when running fresh (racecourse debut or after a break of eight weeks subsequently), landing 13 of their 81 starts fort a huge profit of £168.83 to a £1 level stake at SP. They’re better on turf than the all-weather but she’s worth chancing at a huge price in first-time cheekpieces (her trainer is profitable to follow when using this headgear).

