Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to highlight value bets and he shares his findings for Friday’s racing below.

Andrew found Sedgefield winner POWERFUL POSITION on Thursday and has three selections for racing on Friday, February 25th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

WARWICK 1.55

FAITQUE DE L’ISLE (system – Michael Scudamore, first run in a handicap chase)

Michael Scudamore has a solid record with runners having their first outing in a handicap chase, scoring with 11 of the 63 qualifiers since 2008 for a profit of £24.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who ran over hurdles last time, as FAITQUE DE L’ISLE did, were ten from 46 for a profit of £35.75.

LINGFIELD 2.55

ARLECCHINO’S GIFT (system – sire Shalaa in all-weather sprints)

Progeny of the sire Shalaa do well over 5f-6f on the all-weather, winning seven of their 37 starts for a profit of £17.70. ARLECCHINO’s GIFT contributed with a 7-1 course and distance win on his penultimate start and proved unsuited by the switch to forcing tactics when only third at Southwell next time, doing too much too soon and helping to set the race up for the closers. The winner, runner-up, fourth and fifth all came from midfield or further back and he finished well clear of the next prominent racer.

WARWICK 3.40

ESPOIR DE GUYE (system – Venetia Williams handicap chasers, first run after a wind operation, fresh)

Venetia Williams has a ten from 23 record with her handicap chasers after wind surgery who were returning from a break at least 150 days. Backing them blind would have returned a profit of £69.75 to a £ level stake at SP and ESPOIR DE GUYE can keep the ball rolling in this three-runner contest.

