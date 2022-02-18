Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to highlight value selections and shares his thoughts for Friday’s racing below.

Kelso has survived its morning inspection and Andrew heads to the Borders venue for two bets on Friday, February 18th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

998 Codes claimed Get Up To £40 Money Back In Cash Copied Visit SBK Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 1. You must make a first deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the cash refund. 2. Once the bonus is credited on your account, losses will be refunded up to £40/€40 in cash. 3. The bonus equals the amount of your first deposit up to a max of £40/€40. 4. The promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by card or Trustly. 5. Qualifying bets are not limited to the first bet. Losses can be refunded over multiple bets, as long as they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. 6. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card will not qualify for this promotion. Please note that this includes virtual Monzo cards, first deposits made by this method will not qualify for the welcome offer. 7. To withdraw rebated funds, you must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period; otherwise rebated funds will be forfeited. 8. Unused bonuses expire after seven days of being credited to a user account and will be removed after this period. 9. The sign-up offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. 10. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta who sign up and deposit between 16:00 GMT on 14 February 2022 and 16:00 GMT on 28 February 2022 and are not existing Smarkets Exchange users. 11. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other sign-up promotion. 12. SBK standard terms for promotions apply.

KELSO 1.00

GOODTIMES BADTIMES (system – Sandy Thomson winter runners)

Sandy Thomson has a 96 from 577 record (16.6% strike-rate) with his runners in the peak winter period (November to February) for a massive profit of £224.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. GOODTIMES BADTIMES contributed with an Ayr win last month and proved unsuited by the quicker ground when only third at Newcastle next time. Today’s conditions look perfect for him.

KELSO 1.30

JOHNNY ESTELLA (system – No Nay Never, Tapeta last time out, different surface today

Progeny of the sire No Nay Never usually struggle on Tapeta and JOHNNY ESTELLA’s three runs for current trainer Rebecca Menzies have come on that surface. He showed form on soft turf when with Charlie Fellowes and could surprise on his hurdles debut (he was as big as 50-1 at the time of writing). Backing the sire’s progeny when switched from Tapeta to turf, Polytrack or Fibresand would have found 12 winners from 71 bets for a profit of £62.58 to a £1 level stake at SP.

Deposit £20 & Get £20 Back in Cash on Losses with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit made with promo code SBS21 must be at least £20/€20 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £20. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or any virtual and prepaid cards don’t qualify for this promotion. These include virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within seven days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Debit Card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit after 17:00 GMT on 30 September 2021. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.

Related