Rachael Blackmore Rides at Aintree: Confirmed Grand National Festival Day 2 Rides

After yet another successful Cheltenham Festival for Rachael Blackmore, horse racing fans are chomping at the bit to find out which horses she is riding on each day of the Grand National Festival. Look no further. Here are Rachael Blackmore’s confirmed rides for Day 2 at Aintree.

Blackmore’s two horses run in both Grade 1 and Grade 3 contests on the second day of the Grand National Festival. They each have claims in competitive and absorbing races around the famous Aintree circuit. Let’s take a look at Rachael Blackmore’s Day 2 rides here.

Rachael Blackmore Day 2 Aintree Rides

Captain Guinness – Marsh Chase (Grade 1) (3.30)

The first ride of Day 2 at Aintree for the reigning Grand National and Gold Cup winning jockey comes in the form of the 7-year-old, Captain Guinness for Henry de Bromhead.

This looks like a big ask on paper for owner Declan Landy and the Captain Guinness team, as he is up against overriding favourite, Fakir D’oudairies. He does come into the race in some good form with two wins in his last four starts, but he will need to be at his absolute best if he is to challenge JP McManus’ odds on favourite.

Blackmore has jockeyed him on his last two wins, so if there is anyone who can get the best out of this horse, it is her.

Back Captain Guinness @ 8/1 with Bet UK in the 3.30 Marsh Chase

Notebook – Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (4.05)

Rachael Blackmore’s second and final ride of Day 2 comes straight after her first where she takes to the saddle on Notebook, again for Henry de Bromhead.

In what is a super competitive field with 30 current entries, Notebook looks to be one of the leading contenders at the top of the market and it is clear to see why.

He has six chase victories under his belt, and with Blackmore taking the reigns today, there is no reason why he couldn’t claim his seventh. Probably safer to back this horse each-way as the field is so large and most bookmakers will ay five or six places for this race.

Back Notebook @ 12/1 with Bet UK in the 4.05 Randox Topham Handicap Chase

3.30 Marsh Chase – Captain Guinness @ 8/1 with Bet UK

@ 4.05 Randox Topham Handicap Chase – Notebook @ 12/1 with Bet UK

