Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Nordi Mukiele is keen on joining Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window.

Mukiele Keen To Swap PSG For Bayern, Thomas Tuchel Sees Him As Ideal Candidate

German champions Bayern Munich are reportedly in the market for a right-back and have identified PSG’s Mukiele as a candidate. Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel sees him as the perfect man for the job, and the player, too, wishes to switch camps to play more regularly.

Shedding light on the Bayern-Mukiele situation, Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Nordi Mukiele, keen on joining Bayern as Thomas Tuchel believes he’d be an ideal candidate for the right-back position.”

The Italian journalist added that the deal was far from finalized, as it depended on a couple of important factors. First and foremost, PSG needed to agree to the terms of the deal, which is set to be a season-long loan with a purchase clause. Additionally, they are required to sign a competent backup for Achraf Hakimi, as they cannot keep fighting on all fronts with just one right-back.

Romano added:

“Deal depends on Paris Saint-Germain’s decision on negotiations on loan with buy clause.

“PSG would also need to find a replacement, another key point.”

Bouna Sarr, Noussair Mazraoui, and Joshua Kimmich are the three right-backs on Bayern Munich‘s roster. Sarr is currently injured and Mazraoui injured himself in an early December clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Kimmich, who is the team’s first-choice right-back, reportedly prefers to play as a defensive midfielder these days.

Mukiele Has Been A Versatile Backup Player For PSG

Mukiele, 26, joined PSG from RB Leipzig in July 2022. Courtesy of Hakimi’s brilliance, Mukiele has rarely had the opportunity to start in his natural position over the one-and-a-half years. He has played on the right side of PSG’s three-man defense, deputized as a flying full-back, and even served as a defensive midfielder. Despite never getting to settle down, Mukiele has always left his all on the pitch.

Since switching from RB Leipzig, the Frenchman has played 35 games for Les Parisiens in all competitions, claiming four assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2027.