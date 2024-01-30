Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly not sure whether leaving the Parisians for European giants Real Madrid would be the right move for him.

Kylian Mbappe Has Doubts Over Real Madrid Transfer

PSG poster boy Mbappe will become a free agent on June 30. Les Parisiens are eager to keep the Frenchman on their payroll and have tabled multiple renewal offers over the last few months but have not yet persuaded the 25-year-old.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are hoping to finally get the superstar on their books after enduring two brutal rejections in the past. Mbappe and his entourage maintain that the superstar has not yet decided on his future, with the player solely focused on ending the 2023-24 season on a strong note.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Mbappe, who has hailed Real Madrid as his dream club numerous times over the years, has many doubts about moving to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. With Lionel Messi and Neymar gone, Mbappe is currently the undisputed frontman of PSG — something that is far from guaranteed at Madrid. From Jude Bellingham to Vinicius Jr., there are plenty of stars, and most importantly, potential Ballon d’Or winners in Los Blancos’ ranks.

Additionally, there is also the economic front. As per the aforementioned report, Real Madrid have tabled a €30 million ($32 million)/year offer for the former AS Monaco superstar, which is less than half of what he would stand to make at PSG. It is important to note that Luis Enrique’s side have not tabled any improved renewal offers for Mbappe. They are unsure whether renewal talks would be worth their while or not, which is why they are currently waiting for him to make up his mind.

Javier Tebas Believes There Is “high probability” That Mbappe Will Leave PSG For Madrid

La Liga president Javier Tebas has backed Mbappe to sign with the division’s most successful club next summer. He thinks there is a high probability that Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be able to persuade him to hop on the plane to Madrid.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“There is a high probability that Mbappé will arrive at Real Madrid. More than 50%.”

“It’s a personal opinion… it depends on Real Madrid, they will decide.”

Mbappe, who has been at the Parc des Princes since the summer of 2017, is PSG’s all-time leading scorer. He has played 287 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 240 times and providing 104 assists.