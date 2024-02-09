Soccer

5 Premier League Teams That Have Conceded The Most Goals After 90 Minutes In 2023-24: Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea Feature

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
4 min read
The English Premier League is home to arguably the most competitive teams on the planet. They push to score from the first blast of the whistle to the very last, so even the slightest dip in concentration can prove to be deadly.

Of course, it is impossible to maintain the same level of focus throughout the 90 minutes, with most teams letting their guard down toward the end of the match. Today, we will take a look at five teams that have suffered the most for taking it easy in injury time. Here are five Premier League sides that have conceded the most goals after 90 minutes in the 2023-24 season.

Stats Via: Transfermarkt

#5 Chelsea – 5 Goals

Chelsea Have Conceded 5 Goals After 90 Minutes In The Premier League This Season
Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have not lived up to expectations this season, especially in the Premier League. They are currently toiling in 11th place in the English top-flight rankings, having picked up only 31 points from 23 games. The Blues have conceded 39 goals in the Premier League this season, five of which have come after 90 minutes.

Luckily, they have only lost one point as a consequence of their concentration lapse. On December 24, 2023, Wolverhampton Wanderers, beat them 2-1 at Molineux Stadium, thanks to a 90+3′ minute strike from Matt Doherty.

#4 Fulham – 5 Goals

Fulham Have Conceded 5 Goals After Stoppage Time In Premier League
Fulham Manager Marco Silva

Fulham have conceded five goals in injury time in the Premier League this season, dropping five invaluable points as a result. On November 4, 2023, the Cottagers lost 1-0 to Manchester United, thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ winner in the 91st minute. Then, on February 2, 2024, they were held to a 2-2 draw at Burnley, with David Fofana scoring both goals for the hosts, including the equalizer in the 91st minute.

Had Marco Silva’s side held on for a little longer, they would have leapfrogged Chelsea (13th to 11th) in the Premier League rankings.

#3 Sheffield United – 6 Goals

Sheffield United Have Conceded 6 Goals After 90 Minutes In The Premier League
Chris Wilder Has Had A Hard Time Managing Sheffield United This Season

Sheffield United have conceded six goals in stoppage time in the 2023-24 Premier League season, resulting in a loss of five points. On September 16, 2023, Sheffield lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur owing to injury-time goals from Richarlison (90+8′) and Dejan Kulusevski (90+10′). The Blades dropped two more points on December 22, 2023, as Nicolo Zaniolo popped up with a last-gasp equalizer for Aston Villa in a 1-1 draw.

Chris Wilder’s team are currently languishing in 20th place in the Premier League rankings, 10 points away from safety.

#2 Crystal Palace – 7 Goals

Crystal Palace Have Conceded 7 Goals After 90 Minutes
Roy Hodgson’s Side Are 14th In The Premier League Rankings

Having let in seven goals in injury time in the Premier League this season, Crystal Palace has claimed the second place in the rankings. The last-gasp goals have caused them to drop four points so far.

On September 16, 2023, the Selhurst Park outfit lost 3-2 to Aston Villa at Villa Park, courtesy of two injury-time strikes from Douglas Luiz (90+8′) and Leon Patrick Bailey (90+11′). Again, on December 9, Liverpool sealed a stoppage-time 2-1 win over Roy Hodgson’s men, with Harvey Elliot popping up with the winner in the first minute of injury time.

#1 Tottenham Hotspur – 9 Goals

Tottenham Hotspur Have Conceded The Most Goals In Injury Time
Tottenham Hotspur Manager Ange Postecoglou

North London powerhouse Tottenham Hotspur have conceded a whopping nine goals after the 90-minute mark in the 2023-24 Premier League season. However, said goals have not cost them much, as they have dropped just three points due to their injury-time deficiencies.

So far, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been the only team to benefit from Spurs’ lack of focus toward the end. In their Premier League meeting on November 11, 2023, Wolves scored two injury-time goals through Pablo Sarabia (90+1′) and Mario Lemina (90+7′), respectively, to secure a 2-1 victory over Ange Postecoglou’s men.

Spurs are currently sitting in fifth place in the Premier League rankings, two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
