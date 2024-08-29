Premier League: 5 Youngest Players In History To Reach 100 Wins

Winning a Premier League game is a rewarding experience for any player, especially when they have contributed to the result. It boosts their confidence, tells them that they belong in the most popular soccer league on the planet.

Every player wants to make a habit of it, they want to get addicted to the good feeling. However, only the very capable get to celebrate 25, 50, and 100 Premier League wins. In today’s list, we will take a look at five Premier League stars, present and former, who reached the 100-win milestone in record time. Here are the five youngest players in history to win 100 Premier League games:

#5 Raheem Sterling (Liverpool & Manchester City): 23 years and 15 days

Kicking off the list is Raheem Sterling, who celebrated his 100th Premier League win when he was just 23 years and 15 days old. He narrowly edged out five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who got to his 100th EPL victory at 23 years and 25 days.

After representing Liverpool’s youth teams, Sterling spent three seasons with the senior side, scoring 23 goals and providing 18 assists in 129 games across competitions. In the summer of 2015, the Englishman joined Manchester City in a €63.7 million ($70.93 million) deal. He had a slow start to life at City, but he clicked into gear after Pep Guardiola joined in 2016. Before his departure to Chelsea in the summer of 2022, Sterling scored 131 goals and claimed 73 assists in 339 games, winning four Premier League titles and five Carabao Cups, amongst other honors.

#4 Phil Foden (Manchester City): 22 years and 358 days

The most successful player to come out of Manchester City’s thriving academy, Phil Foden celebrated his 100th Premier League win at just 22 years and 358 days. Foden, who won the U-17 FIFA World Cup with England in 2017, has won it all with the Cityzens. He has six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, two FA Cups, and four Carabao Cups to his name, amongst other honors.

Foden, who made his Premier League debut in a 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on December 16, 2017, has gone on to play in 271 games for Man City, netting 87 goals and providing 53 assists. The 24-year-old enjoyed his best-ever Premier League campaign last season, recording 19 goals and eight assists in 35 games and winning the Player of the Season award.

#3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): 22 years and 354 days

Arsenal Golden Boy Bukayo Saka joined this elite list on Saturday, August 24, as the Gunners claimed a sensational 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park. Saka, aged 22 years and 354 days on the day, played an excellent match, setting up Thomas Partey for the second goal of the game in the 77th minute.

Saka joined Arsenal’s academy in 2008 when he was only 6 years old. The 22-year-old went through the youth teams, excelling at each level, before earning his senior-team contract in July 2019. Saka, who made his Premier League debut in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Fulham on January 1, 2019, has since played 281 matches for the North London club, scoring 81 times and providing 72 assists. So far, he has won one FA Cup and two FA Community Shields with his boyhood club.

#2 Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal): 22 years and 108 days

One of the best central midfielders in Premier League history, Cesc Fabregas celebrated his 100th win in the English top flight at 22 years and 108 days. The Spaniard, who came through Barcelona’s famed youth academy La Masia, enjoyed his milestone victory at Arsenal.

Fabregas joined the Gunners’ U18 team in September 2003. On October 28, 2003, he made his debut in a League Cup clash against Rotherham United. Aged just 16 years and 177 days at the time, Fabregas became the youngest first-team player in Arsenal history. Later in the League Cup, Fabregas scored in a 5-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, becoming the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history. Arsenal went on to win the 2003-04 Premier League title without losing a single match. However, since Fabregas did not play in the league, he did not receive the winner’s medal.

Fabregas officially became a member of the first team in the summer of 2004. The following season, he emerged as one of the first names on Arsene Wenger’s team sheet. Slowly but steadily, he became a worthy successor to Patrick Vieira and created an ever-lasting legacy. Fabregas was at Arsenal until August 2011, recording 57 goals and 95 assists in 303 appearances in all competitions. He only won one FA Cup and one FA Community Shield during his time in North London.

#1 Wayne Rooney (Everton & Manchester United): 22 years and 86 days

At the summit sits one of the most formidable strikers England has ever seen, Manchester United icon, Wayne Rooney. The England legend, who started his senior career at Everton, won his 100th Premier League game when he was just 22 years and 86 days old.

Rooney, who burst through the Everton academy, spent a couple of seasons with the Merseysiders’ senior side. He played 77 games for the club across competitions in that period, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists. Sir Alex Ferguson took note of his insatiable desire to win and brought him to the club for a then-club record €37 million ($41.19 million) fee in August 2004. Rooney did not take long to settle in. In his debut season at Old Trafford, he scored 11 times in 29 Premier League games. Rooney took his game up a notch in the 2005-06 season, bagging 16 goals in 36 games to fire the Red Devils to the title.

Before returning to Everton for a brief one-and-a-half-year stay in July 2017, Rooney appeared in 559 games for Man Utd across competitions, scoring 253 times and providing 139 assists. No player in history has scored as many for the Mancunians. He won 17 trophies at Old Trafford, including five Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, and four League Cups.