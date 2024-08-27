Soccer

"Mikel Arteta is clearly not frightened of making big decisions" – Gary Lineker Hails Arsenal Manager For Signing "World-Class" Star

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Ex-England star Gary Lineker has heaped praise on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for signing David Raya from Brentford. Lineker, who was one of the pundits who questioned Arteta’s decision to replace Aaron Ramsdale with Raya last season, now believes signing the Spaniard was the right call.

David Raya Produced A Stellar Performance As Arsenal Beat Aston Villa

After winning comfortably against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Matchday 1 of the 2024-25 Premier League season, Arsenal made the trip to Villa Park for their Matchday 2 clash with Aston Villa. Understandably, Unai Emery’s Villa gave the Gunners a much stiffer fight, threatening Raya’s goal time and time again.

The hosts came closest to finding a goal in the 57th minute, as in-form Ollie Watkins dispatched a thumping header from close range. Raya, however, refused to be beaten, leaping across and denying the Englishman with a sensational stop. Ten minutes after Raya’s stellar save, Leandro Trossard fired the visitors into the lead. Then, in the 77th minute, Thomas Partey found the back of the net to secure a 2-0 victory for Arteta’s side.

Gary Lineker Hails Mikel Arteta For Bringing David Raya

At the start of the 2023-24 season, Arsenal signed Raya from Brentford on a season-long loan with a mandatory purchase option. He immediately became the first choice, with local favorite Ramsdale dropping to the bench. Many called the move unnecessary, as Ramsdale had not done much wrong. Now, one year in, Lineker believes Arteta was right to chase marginal gains.

On The Rest is Football podcast, he said (via The Mirror):

Mikel Arteta is clearly not frightened of making big decisions. 

This time last year we were questioning why he was bringing in David Raya but you have to say he looks one hell of a goalkeeper. He made a sensational save last week and he did the same against Aston Villa.

He concluded by adding:

How quick did he get up from off the ground to keep out Ollie Watkins to make that save? It’s absolutely world-class.

Raya performed in his debut season at Arsenal, keeping 16 clean sheets in 32 games and winning the Golden Glove. With two clean sheets already to his name, Raya should fancy himself making it two in a row this term.

Arrow to top